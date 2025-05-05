Mueller Water Products Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions, except share amounts)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|329.2
|$
|309.9
|Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $8.1 million and $8.3 million
|215.3
|208.9
|Inventories, net
|305.5
|301.7
|Other current assets
|40.7
|37.9
|Total current assets
|890.7
|858.4
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|324.8
|318.8
|Intangible assets, net
|306.6
|309.7
|Goodwill, net
|80.9
|80.7
|Other noncurrent assets
|67.6
|68.3
|Total assets
|$
|1,670.6
|$
|1,635.9
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1.0
|$
|0.8
|Accounts payable
|118.1
|109.9
|Other current liabilities
|116.2
|147.3
|Total current liabilities
|235.3
|258.0
|Long-term debt
|449.5
|448.7
|Deferred income taxes
|53.4
|55.4
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|58.8
|63.7
|Total liabilities
|797.0
|825.8
|Commitments and contingencies
|Preferred stock: par value $0.01 per share; 60,000,000 shares authorized;
|-
|-
|none outstanding at March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024
|Common stock: par value $0.01 per share; 600,000,000 shares authorized;
|1.6
|1.6
|156,655,939 and 156,227,170 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025,
|and September 30, 2024, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,183.8
|1,205.2
|Accumulated deficit
|(279.3
|)
|(365.9
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(32.5
|)
|(30.8
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|873.6
|810.1
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,670.6
|$
|1,635.9
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|364.3
|$
|353.4
|$
|668.6
|$
|609.8
|Cost of sales(1)
|236.3
|223.0
|437.6
|393.1
|Gross profit
|128.0
|130.4
|231.0
|216.7
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|55.7
|63.7
|109.6
|120.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(2)
|2.4
|3.2
|4.1
|9.8
|Total operating expenses
|58.1
|66.9
|113.7
|130.4
|Operating income
|69.9
|63.5
|117.3
|86.3
|Pension (benefit) expense other than service
|(0.1
|)
|1.0
|(0.1
|)
|2.0
|Interest expense, net
|2.3
|3.6
|3.9
|6.9
|Other expense
|-
|-
|-
|1.6
|Income before income taxes
|67.7
|58.9
|113.5
|75.8
|Income tax expense
|16.4
|14.6
|26.9
|17.2
|Net income
|$
|51.3
|$
|44.3
|$
|86.6
|$
|58.6
|Net income per basic share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.38
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.37
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|156.6
|156.0
|156.5
|156.0
|Diluted
|157.5
|156.7
|157.5
|156.6
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.067
|$
|0.064
|$
|0.134
|$
|0.128
| (1) For the three and six-month periods ended March 31, 2025, Cost of sales included $0.8 million and $4.1 million, respectively, in Inventory and other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
|(2) For the three and six-month periods ended March 31, 2025, Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment and certain transaction-related expenses. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance and certain transaction-related expenses. For the six-month period ended March 31, 2024, Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance, certain transaction-related expenses, as well as cybersecurity incidents expense.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|86.6
|$
|58.6
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|18.8
|19.2
|Amortization
|3.6
|13.7
|Non-cash asset impairment
|1.0
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(0.1
|)
|0.4
|Stock-based compensation
|5.0
|4.5
|Pension cost
|0.2
|2.3
|Deferred income taxes
|(2.3
|)
|(9.9
|)
|Inventory reserve provision
|4.9
|5.4
|Other, net
|0.6
|0.3
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Receivables, net
|(7.0
|)
|(12.4
|)
|Inventories
|(9.5
|)
|(14.6
|)
|Other assets
|(1.6
|)
|(3.9
|)
|Accounts payable
|6.0
|(6.3
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(33.1
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|(4.7
|)
|5.5
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|68.4
|62.2
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(21.1
|)
|(15.8
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|0.1
|0.1
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(21.0
|)
|(15.7
|)
|Financing activities:
|Dividends paid
|(21.0
|)
|(20.0
|)
|Common stock repurchased under buyback program
|(5.0
|)
|(10.0
|)
|Employee taxes related to stock-based compensation
|(4.3
|)
|(1.6
|)
|Common stock issued
|3.9
|1.5
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|(0.8
|)
|Principal payments for finance lease obligations
|(0.5
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(26.9
|)
|(31.4
|)
|Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash
|(1.2
|)
|3.8
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|19.3
|18.9
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|309.9
|160.3
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|329.2
|$
|179.2
|Six months ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest, net
|$
|3.2
|$
|6.2
|Cash paid for income taxes, net
|$
|30.5
|$
|25.4
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Property, plant and equipment accrued and unpaid
|$
|4.8
|$
|-
|Property, plant and equipment acquired through finance leases
|$
|1.1
|$
|1.5
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended March 31, 2025
| Water
Flow
Solutions
| Water
Management
Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|216.2
|$
|148.1
|$
|-
|$
|364.3
|Gross profit(1)
|$
|77.0
|$
|51.0
|$
|-
|$
|128.0
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|21.9
|19.6
|14.2
|55.7
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(2)
|1.0
|0.1
|1.3
|2.4
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|54.1
|$
|31.3
|$
|(15.5
|)
|$
|69.9
|Operating margin
|25.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|19.2
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|4.8
|$
|4.4
|$
|-
|$
|9.2
|Net income
|$
|51.3
|Net income margin
|14.1
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|51.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(2)
|2.4
|Other asset restructuring write-down
|0.8
|Income tax expense of adjusting items(3)
|(0.8
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|53.7
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|157.5
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.33
|Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share(2)
|0.02
|Other asset restructuring write-down per diluted share
|0.01
|Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share(3)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.34
|Net income
|$
|51.3
|Income tax expense(4)
|16.4
|Interest expense, net(4)
|2.3
|Pension benefit other than service(4)
|(0.1
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|54.1
|$
|31.3
|$
|(15.5
|)
|69.9
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(2)
|1.0
|0.1
|1.3
|2.4
|Other asset restructuring write-down
|0.8
|-
|-
|0.8
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|55.9
|31.4
|(14.2
|)
|73.1
|Pension benefit other than service(4)
|-
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|6.3
|5.0
|-
|11.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62.2
|$
|36.4
|$
|(14.1
|)
|$
|84.5
|Adjusted operating margin
|25.9
|%
|21.2
|%
|20.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|28.8
|%
|24.6
|%
|23.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62.2
|$
|36.4
|$
|(14.1
|)
|$
|84.5
|Three prior quarters' adjusted EBITDA
|163.3
|103.3
|(45.4
|)
|221.2
|Trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA
|$
|225.5
|$
|139.7
|$
|(59.5
|)
|$
|305.7
|Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period):
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1.0
|Long-term debt
|449.5
|Total debt
|450.5
|Less cash and cash equivalents
|329.2
|Net debt
|$
|121.3
|Debt leverage (debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
|1.5x
|Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
|0.4x
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|14.3
|Less capital expenditures
|9.2
|Free cash flow
|$
|5.1
|(1)Gross profit includes $0.8 million in other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
|(2)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment and certain transaction-related expenses.
|(3)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 24.2% and may be subject to rounding.
|(4)The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended March 31, 2024
| Water
Flow
Solutions
| Water
Management
Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|205.8
|$
|147.6
|$
|-
|$
|353.4
|Gross profit
|$
|77.2
|$
|53.2
|$
|-
|$
|130.4
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|24.6
|24.2
|14.9
|63.7
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(1)
|-
|-
|3.2
|3.2
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|52.6
|$
|29.0
|$
|(18.1
|)
|$
|63.5
|Operating margin
|25.6
|%
|19.6
|%
|18.0
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|6.0
|$
|4.1
|$
|-
|$
|10.1
|Net income
|$
|44.3
|Net income margin
|12.5
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|44.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(1)
|3.2
|Income tax expense of adjusting items(2)
|(1.2
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|46.3
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|156.7
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.28
|Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share(1)
|0.02
|Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share(2)
|-
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.30
|Net income
|$
|44.3
|Income tax expense(3)
|14.6
|Interest expense, net(3)
|3.6
|Pension expense other than service(3)
|1.0
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|52.6
|$
|29.0
|$
|(18.1
|)
|63.5
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(1)
|-
|-
|3.2
|3.2
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|52.6
|29.0
|(14.9
|)
|66.7
|Pension expense other than service(3)
|-
|-
|(1.0
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9.8
|6.7
|-
|16.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62.4
|$
|35.7
|$
|(15.9
|)
|$
|82.2
|Adjusted operating margin
|25.6
|%
|19.6
|%
|18.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|30.3
|%
|24.2
|%
|23.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62.4
|$
|35.7
|$
|(15.9
|)
|$
|82.2
|Three prior quarters' adjusted EBITDA
|94.2
|98.8
|(38.4
|)
|154.6
|Trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA
|$
|156.6
|$
|134.5
|$
|(54.3
|)
|$
|236.8
|Reconciliation of net debt to total debt (end of period):
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|0.7
|Long-term debt
|448.0
|Total debt
|448.7
|Less cash and cash equivalents
|179.2
|Net debt
|$
|269.5
|Debt leverage (debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
|1.9x
|Net debt leverage (net debt divided by trailing twelve months' adjusted EBITDA)
|1.1x
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities:
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(5.7
|)
|Less capital expenditures
|10.1
|Free cash flow
|$
|(15.8
|)
|(1)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance and certain transaction-related expenses.
|(2)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 24.8% and may be subject to rounding.
|(3)The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended March 31, 2025
| Water
Flow
Solutions
| Water
Management
Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|390.8
|$
|277.8
|$
|-
|$
|668.6
|Gross profit (1)
|$
|132.1
|$
|98.9
|$
|-
|$
|231.0
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|41.7
|39.9
|28.0
|109.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|1.0
|0.4
|2.7
|4.1
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|89.4
|$
|58.6
|$
|(30.7
|)
|$
|117.3
|Operating margin
|22.9
|%
|21.1
|%
|17.5
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|10.5
|$
|10.6
|$
|-
|$
|21.1
|Net income
|$
|86.6
|Net income margin
|13.0
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|86.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|4.1
|Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down
|4.1
|Income tax expense of adjusting items (3)
|(1.9
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|92.9
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|157.5
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.55
|Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share (2)
|0.03
|Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down per diluted share
|0.03
|Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share (3)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.59
|Net income
|$
|86.6
|Income tax expense (4)
|26.9
|Interest expense, net (4)
|3.9
|Pension benefit other than service (4)
|(0.1
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|89.4
|$
|58.6
|$
|(30.7
|)
|117.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|1.0
|0.4
|2.7
|4.1
|Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down
|4.1
|-
|-
|4.1
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|94.5
|59.0
|(28.0
|)
|125.5
|Pension benefit other than service (4)
|-
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|12.4
|10.0
|-
|22.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|106.9
|$
|69.0
|$
|(27.9
|)
|$
|148.0
|Adjusted operating margin
|24.2
|%
|21.2
|%
|18.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|27.4
|%
|24.8
|%
|22.1
|%
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|68.4
|Less capital expenditures
|21.1
|Free cash flow
|$
|47.3
|(1) Gross profit includes $4.1 million in Inventory and other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
|(2) Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment and certain transaction-related expenses.
|(3) The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 23.7% and may be subject to rounding.
|(4) The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended March 31, 2024
| Water
Flow
Solutions
|Water Management Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|347.1
|$
|262.7
|$
|-
|$
|609.8
|Gross profit
|$
|123.8
|$
|92.9
|$
|-
|$
|216.7
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|43.8
|48.8
|28.0
|120.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(1)
|0.2
|-
|9.6
|9.8
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|79.8
|$
|44.1
|$
|(37.6
|)
|$
|86.3
|Operating margin
|23.0
|%
|16.8
|%
|14.2
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|9.9
|$
|5.9
|$
|-
|$
|15.8
|Net income
|$
|58.6
|Net income margin
|9.6
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|58.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(1)
|9.8
|Income tax expense of adjusting items(2)
|(2.2
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|66.2
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|156.6
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.37
|Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share(1)
|0.06
|Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share(2)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.42
|Net income
|$
|58.6
|Income tax expense(3)
|17.2
|Other expense
|1.6
|Interest expense, net(3)
|6.9
|Pension expense other than service(3)
|2.0
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|79.8
|$
|44.1
|$
|(37.6
|)
|86.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges(1)
|0.2
|-
|9.6
|9.8
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|80.0
|44.1
|(28.0
|)
|96.1
|Pension expense other than service(3)
|-
|-
|(2.0
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|19.1
|13.7
|0.1
|32.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|99.1
|$
|57.8
|$
|(29.9
|)
|$
|127.0
|Adjusted operating margin
|23.0
|%
|16.8
|%
|15.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|28.6
|%
|22.0
|%
|20.8
|%
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|62.2
|Less capital expenditures
|15.8
|Free cash flow
|$
|46.4
|(1)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, severance, certain transaction-related expenses, as well as cybersecurity incidents expense.
|(2)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 22.7% and may be subject to rounding.
|(3)The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension amounts other than service to its segments.
