4KIDS Awarded $200,000 Quantum Foundation Grant
The two-year pilot project, beginning April 14, 2025, will establish the first Therapeutic Neighborhood Foster Home in Palm Beach County, laying the foundation for a broader network of trauma-informed family placements.
“At the heart of this model is a simple but powerful truth: children are not cases to manage - they are lives to nurture,” said Terri Galindo, Vice President of Clinical Services at 4KIDS.“With families trained in trauma-informed care and the support of professional teams, we are creating places where children can heal, belong, and simply be children again. We are deeply thankful to Quantum Foundation for standing with us in this mission.”
The initiative will be launched in collaboration with ChildNet, Palm Beach County's Community-Based Care lead agency, which oversees the system of care for vulnerable children under contract with the Florida Department of Children and Families. ChildNet's support for this innovative model reflects a shared commitment to strengthening family-centered solutions. Quantum Foundation's catalytic investment was instrumental in meeting ChildNet's requirement for securing broad community support to implement this transformative model of care.
About Quantum Foundation
Quantum Foundation is a private grantmaking organization that funds initiatives to improve health outcomes for the people of Palm Beach County. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested more than $165 million in local initiatives. For more information, visit .
About 4KIDS
4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in crisis across South Florida. Since 1997, 4KIDS has served over 80,000 children and families through innovative programs in prevention, foster care, transitional independent living, trauma-informed therapy, and parent support resources. Learn more at .
Michele Rogan
4KIDS
+1 954-979-7911
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment