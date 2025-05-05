Former Texas Administrative Law Judge Casey Bell Joins Troutman Pepper Locke's Energy Department As Partner In Austin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joining Troutman Pepper Locke from Duggins Wren Mann & Romero, Bell brings close to 20 years of experience in public utility and administrative law, counseling clients on regulatory strategy, contested proceedings, and transactional matters involving electric utilities and energy market participants throughout Texas.

"Casey's proficiency with behind-the-meter power supply deals comes at a crucial time for our clients with energy projects in Texas," said Brandon Marzo , leader of the firm's Energy Regulatory Practice Group. "His deep understanding of state-specific energy regulations, combined with his comprehensive knowledge of tax equity transactions and regulatory structuring of renewable projects, will be extremely valuable to the firm's current capabilities and clients."

Bell counsels clients before the Public Utility Commission of Texas, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and other state and federal regulatory bodies. He advises on compliance matters, utility rate cases, and project approvals, and brings deep experience in structuring energy deals that involve tax equity financing, renewable development, and behind-the-meter supply arrangements. Bell also supports clients with regulatory due diligence for M&A transactions and infrastructure investments across the ERCOT footprint.

"Casey is a partner with a well-rounded regulatory practice and will be a tremendous addition to both the Austin office and Troutman Pepper Locke," said Dave Foster , Austin office managing partner. "He will help us strategically grow our national energy presence, and his experience in both the public and private sectors will provide clients with a unique insight into the increasingly complex and constantly evolving energy regulatory landscape."

"Troutman Pepper Locke is home to one of the most esteemed energy practices in the country with a long-standing reputation of being at the cutting edge of market developments," said Bell. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's growth and success, and to working with my new colleagues to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Troutman Pepper Locke's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the U.S. and beyond. From electric power, oil and gas, or emerging technologies, the cross-discipline team is equipped to handle any related matters, drawing on the depth of the firm's knowledge in the market. Troutman Pepper Locke regularly advises electric utilities, independent power producers, banks, upstream and midstream natural gas companies and service companies, private equity funds, and other large corporations. Learn more at energylawinsights .

