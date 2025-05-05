B2B Companies Can Now Search Verified Local Leads With Targetron’S New Directory Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targetron has launched its new B2B Local Leads Directory, a searchable platform designed to help sales and marketing teams efficiently access verified local business leads.

Anchorage, AK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targetron, a growing platform that equips sales and marketing teams with accurate business data, has officially rolled out its new B2B Local Leads Directory - a searchable tool designed to make regional B2B prospecting more efficient, precise, and scalable.

This new product gives users access to verified local business data by allowing them to search companies by location, category, or keyword. It's built for professionals who rely on outbound outreach and need accurate, up-to-date contacts to generate leads and grow their pipeline. The tool eliminates the need for hours of manual research or cobbled-together databases by offering on-demand access to business listings organized by city, region, or country.

Each lead includes key details such as business name, address, phone number, category, and website - making it easier to personalize communication and plan outreach campaigns more strategically. Users can also download the leads in a structured, ready-to-use format.

Key Features of the B2B Local Leads Directory:



Geo-targeted search: Filter businesses by city, region, or country

Industry filters: Narrow results using keywords or business categories

Verified data: Access contact details, websites, phone numbers, and more

Instant download: Export leads directly in a clean format for CRM or email use

Flexible pricing: Pay-as-you-go model with no monthly fees Credit validity: All credits are valid for 180 days after purchase





This launch reflects Targetron's commitment to simplifying the lead generation process, particularly for small teams and agencies that don't have the time or tools to manage complex data pipelines. By offering reliable, localized data in a user-friendly format, the platform supports a wide range of use cases - from regional market expansion and local campaign targeting to client acquisition and B2B service outreach.

The B2B Local Leads Directory is already being adopted by sales teams, consultants, growth marketers, and local service providers who need targeted leads for outreach campaigns across different locations. With an emphasis on transparency, flexibility, and ease of use, the tool removes the friction that often comes with sourcing B2B contacts - especially in niche or regional markets.

The platform is live and accessible globally. To explore the B2B Local Leads Directory or try it out, visit Targetron's website .

About Targetron

Targetron is a business data platform built to make B2B prospecting faster, smarter, and more reliable. The company focuses on helping sales and marketing teams access clean, verified data without the need for scraping, expensive software, or outdated lists. Its tools are used by businesses of all sizes to find and connect with potential clients across cities, industries, and countries.

Contact Info:

Name: Kate Spake

Email:

Company the release is about: Targetron, Inc



