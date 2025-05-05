Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

APEGA Celebrates Engineering And Geoscience Excellence At 2025 Summit Awards Gala


2025-05-05 05:00:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For Immediate Release

Edmonton, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) celebrated engineering and geoscience excellence at the annual Summit Awards Gala on April 24, 2025, held at the TELUS Convention Centre in Calgary. This year, 10 Summit Awards were handed out for exceptional innovation and dedication in the professions.

Greetings and congratulations messages were provided by the Hon. Lieutenant-Governor Salma Lakhani, the Hon. Premier Danielle Smith, and the Hon. Rajan Sawhney, minister of advanced education. APEGA was also pleased to have the Hon. Muhammad Yaseen, minister of immigration and multiculturalism, attend the celebration.

The recipients of APEGA's Summit Awards are professional engineers and professional geoscientists who have made outstanding contributions to the professions or to the community. Up to 10 awards are presented by APEGA each year, chosen from nominations sent in by fellow registrants, colleagues, students, and the public.

Congratulations to the 2025 Summit Award recipients:

  • Hilary Foulkes, P.Geol., Calgary, Centennial Leadership Summit Award
  • David Walter Maffitt, P.Eng., Rocky View County, Community Service Summit Award
  • Raman Gill, P.Eng., Calgary, Early Accomplishment Summit Award
  • Mike Gallant, P.Eng., Calgary, Environment and Sustainability Summit Award
  • Dr. Laura Curiel, P.Eng., Calgary, Excellence in Education Summit Award
  • Dr. Abdulmajeed Mohamad, P.Eng., Calgary, Frank Spragins Technical Summit Award
  • Dr. Josephine Hill, P.Eng., Calgary, Outstanding Mentor Summit Award
  • Ahmad Raza Khan Rana, P.Eng., Sherwood Park, Project Achievement Summit Award
  • Dr. Yunwei (Ryan) Li, P.Eng., Edmonton, Research Excellence Summit Award
  • Dr. Elena Di Martino, P.Eng., Calgary, Women in Engineering and Geoscience Champion Summit Award

Full biographies can be found on apega.ca . A zip file of high-resolution images of all Summit Award recipients is available here .

For more information on how to nominate an outstanding professional geoscientist or engineer for a 2026 Summit Award, visit the Text>nomination page on .

-30-

ABOUT APEGA
APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

Attachments

  • Text>APEGA Celebrates Engineering and Geoscience Excellence at 2025 Summit Awards Gala
  • Text>2025 APEGA Summit Award Recipients
CONTACT: Andrew MacKendrick The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) 825-966-5815 ...

MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109510561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search