APEGA Celebrates Engineering And Geoscience Excellence At 2025 Summit Awards Gala

Edmonton, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) celebrated engineering and geoscience excellence at the annual Summit Awards Gala on April 24, 2025, held at the TELUS Convention Centre in Calgary. This year, 10 Summit Awards were handed out for exceptional innovation and dedication in the professions.

Greetings and congratulations messages were provided by the Hon. Lieutenant-Governor Salma Lakhani, the Hon. Premier Danielle Smith, and the Hon. Rajan Sawhney, minister of advanced education. APEGA was also pleased to have the Hon. Muhammad Yaseen, minister of immigration and multiculturalism, attend the celebration.

The recipients of APEGA's Summit Awards are professional engineers and professional geoscientists who have made outstanding contributions to the professions or to the community. Up to 10 awards are presented by APEGA each year, chosen from nominations sent in by fellow registrants, colleagues, students, and the public.

Congratulations to the 2025 Summit Award recipients:



Hilary Foulkes, P.Geol., Calgary, Centennial Leadership Summit Award

David Walter Maffitt, P.Eng., Rocky View County, Community Service Summit Award

Raman Gill, P.Eng., Calgary, Early Accomplishment Summit Award

Mike Gallant, P.Eng., Calgary, Environment and Sustainability Summit Award

Dr. Laura Curiel, P.Eng., Calgary, Excellence in Education Summit Award

Dr. Abdulmajeed Mohamad, P.Eng., Calgary, Frank Spragins Technical Summit Award

Dr. Josephine Hill, P.Eng., Calgary, Outstanding Mentor Summit Award

Ahmad Raza Khan Rana, P.Eng., Sherwood Park, Project Achievement Summit Award

Dr. Yunwei (Ryan) Li, P.Eng., Edmonton, Research Excellence Summit Award Dr. Elena Di Martino, P.Eng., Calgary, Women in Engineering and Geoscience Champion Summit Award

Full biographies can be found on apega.ca . A zip file of high-resolution images of all Summit Award recipients is available here .

For more information on how to nominate an outstanding professional geoscientist or engineer for a 2026 Summit Award, visit the Text>nomination page on .

ABOUT APEGA

APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

