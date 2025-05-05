Moody Foundation Awards $200,000 To Texas Southern University's Future Bankers Leadership Program

HOUSTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University (TSU) proudly announces a generous $200,000 gift from the Moody Foundation in support of the Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP) at the Jesse H. Jones School of Business. This contribution further strengthens the program's mission to prepare students for careers in the financial services industry through academic training, mentorship, and hands-on banking experience.

The FBLP, launched in Fall 2021, offers TSU business students a comprehensive introduction to commercial banking. Through a formal curriculum, interactions with executives and industry mentors, and commercial banking internships, students gain the critical skills necessary for a successful career in finance. The program has received robust financial and institutional support from banking partners and organizations committed to fostering the next generation of financial professionals.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Moody Foundation," said Executive in Residence John Scroggins. "This generous contribution will play a crucial role in expanding the opportunities available to our students and ensuring the Future Bankers Leadership Program continues to produce highly skilled and competitive professionals who are prepared to tackle the challenges and realities of the banking industry from the day they step into their first role."

The $200,000 grant is earmarked specifically to provide financial assistance to students through scholarships and support services, further increasing access to industry-relevant education and training.

"At the Moody Foundation, we are proud to support Texas Southern University's Future Bankers Leadership Program and its commitment to cultivating the next generation of financial leaders," says Elle Moody, Senior Vice President of Grants at the Moody Foundation. "We believe that supporting education and workforce development creates lasting impact, and we are excited to see the continued growth and success of the program."

The Moody Foundation joins a distinguished list of organizations supporting the FBLP, including Cadence Bank, Allegiance Bank, First Financial Bank, Frost Bank, Texan Bank, Texas Bankers Association Foundation, Woodforest Bank, and the JHJ Business Advisory Council. The continued investment from these partners demonstrates the growing recognition of the program's impact and its role in shaping the future of banking.

Since its inception, the FBLP has made significant strides in preparing students for industry success. The program has achieved a 100-percent pass rate for consecutive cohorts on the Risk Management Association (RMA) Credit Essentials Certificate exam, giving graduates a competitive edge as they commence their careers.

The Moody Foundation's contribution ensures the continued success and expansion of the FBLP, solidifying its position as a premier program for aspiring bankers at Texas Southern University.

For more information about the Future Bankers Leadership Program or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit or call Muriel Funches at 713-313-6750.

About Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University (TSU) honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. As such, TSU is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation's underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. A distinguished educational pioneer since 1927, the University has become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas.

About the Moody Foundation

The Moody Foundation was established by W.L. Moody, Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody in 1942 to share their good fortune and make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Since then, the Foundation has pledged and awarded more than $2.6 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured and inspired generations of Texans. The Moody Foundation continues with a board of three trustees: Frances Moody-Dahlberg, Ross Moody and Elizabeth "Elle" Moody. Learn more at MoodyF .

CONTACT:



Tracy Clemons

713-313-7371

832-986-9101 [cell]

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Southern University

