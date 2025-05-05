MISTRAS Group Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter Results On May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time to present its results for the first quarter of 2025. A press release with the first quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group's website at .

Individuals wishing to participate in the live question and answer session may pre-register at: .

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group's website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

