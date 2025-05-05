Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HF Foods To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On May 12, 2025


2025-05-05 04:45:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Webcast Will Be Available on Investor Relations Website

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods”, or the“Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Monday, May 12, 2025, after market close.

Prepared remarks from members of the executive management team discussing these results with additional comments and details will be made available through the“Events” section of the Company's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“HFFG”. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

ICR

Investors: Anna Kate Heller

Media: Keil Decker

...


