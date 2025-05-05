Location Change For The Induction Ceremony Of The MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall Of Fame

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative (MJHI) Eighth Annual Induction Ceremony of its Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2025, will be held at the TriBeCa Synagogue , Manhattan, located at 49 White Street between Broadway and Church Streets , on Tuesday May 6, 2025, at 5;30 PM.“This is a great honor for us, to induct these outstanding New Yorkers into the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame, with membership now numbering seventy people. They are true representatives of our Jewish community leadership upholding our treasured values, traditions, and ideals,” said Howard Teich, Chair MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame.This year will also mark the first special presentation of the Chaver Amiti Award,“True Friend of the Jewish Community,” to two distinguished New Yorkers, Jenny Low, and Honorable New York City Councilmember, Gale Brewer. The MJHI was founded in 2010 by current leading members of the Manhattan Jewish Community in collaboration with the Manhattan Borough President and other elected officials. Its purpose is to record the history of the Manhattan Jewish Community from a populist, interactive perspective and through public forums and events.MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame was launched eight years ago and recognizes individuals who were born, lived, or currently reside in Manhattan and have made an extraordinary contribution to Judaism and Jewish values during their lifetimes. MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Committee includes: Alan J. Gerson, Doron Gopstein, Josie Levine, Rita Lourie-Galena, Marvin Marcus, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Shulamit Puder, Alan J. Segan, Howard Teich, Bryna Wasserman, Tina Weiss, and Lori Weissman. To learn more about the Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative and its Hall of Fame, please visit

