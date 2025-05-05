A Surge In Mobile-Optimized Web Design Reported For Wellness Brands Across New York: Laser By Aleya Stays Ahead Of The Curve

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As mobile usage continues to dominate digital behavior, wellness brands across New York are rapidly investing in mobile-optimized web design to meet shifting consumer expectations-and Laser by Aleya is among the leaders adapting to this trend.

With over 63% of all U.S. website visits now coming from mobile devices (according to Statista, 2024), brands in the beauty and wellness space are prioritizing mobile-first strategies to ensure seamless user experiences. Laser by Aleya, known for its personalized laser and electrolysis hair removal services , recently enhanced its digital presence with a focus on speed, responsiveness, and user-centric design for mobile visitors.

Meeting the Modern Wellness Consumer Where They Are

Today's skincare and self-care clients demand fast, intuitive access to information and bookings-from anywhere, at any time. Mobile-optimized websites ensure that services like Laser by Aleya's are not only discoverable but effortlessly accessible on the go.

"Most of our clients are busy professionals or moms constantly on the move," says Aleya Bamdad , Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya.

"They're researching treatments and booking appointments from their phones. If your website isn't mobile-optimized, you're not just behind-you're invisible to the very people you're trying to help."

The brand's revamped mobile experience includes faster load times, clearer navigation, and streamlined booking options-ensuring clients can engage with the business without friction, no matter their device.

A Statewide Shift in Digital Strategy for Wellness Brands

Across New York, the wellness industry is embracing responsive web design to build trust and retention. In sectors where personalized care, convenience, and credibility are paramount, a sleek mobile presence signals professionalism and reliability.

Brands like Laser by Aleya are taking it further-using their platforms to educate users on laser technology, hair removal benefits, and aftercare guidance, while offering instant communication via mobile-friendly features.

With the digital experience now a core part of the client journey , mobile optimization is no longer optional-it's a competitive edge.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments , Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin . Founded by Aleya Bamdad , a certified expert with 20 years of experience , Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results , setting the standard in quality hair removal services .

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya

