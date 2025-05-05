JELD-WEN Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) ("JELD-WEN" or the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended March 29, 2025. Comparability is to the same period in the prior year.

Net revenues of $776.0 million decreased (19.1%) in the first quarter driven by the court-ordered divestiture of our Towanda facility along with a (15%) Core Revenue decline as a result of (16%) lower volume/mix due to weak macro-economic conditions.

Net loss was ($179.8) million or ($2.12) per share, compared to net loss of ($27.7) million, or ($0.32) per share, during the same quarter a year ago. The net loss includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the North America reporting unit of approximately $125 million. Operating loss margin was (22.1%) and (2.9%) for the quarters ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.9 million, a decrease of ($46.8) million compared to $68.7 million during the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 2.8%, a decrease of (440) basis points year-over-year as lower volume/mix and lower productivity were only partially offset by lower SG&A expense.

"While market conditions remained very challenging during the first quarter, they developed mostly as expected," said Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen. "We continued to execute our transformation, removing cost and improving focus across the business. However, the pace of market deterioration continues to outweigh the benefits of our cost actions. We are beginning to see signs of improvement in our quality and service levels, and we expect further gains in the second quarter. In today's rapidly evolving macro environment, visibility is limited, but I remain proud of our team's hard work and dedication through the difficult circumstances we've been working to navigate. We remain committed to partnering with our customers and positioning the business for long-term success."

First Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenues for the three months ended March 29, 2025, were $776.0 million, a decrease of ($183.1) million, or (19.1%), compared to $959.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven by the court-ordered divestiture of our Towanda facility along with a (15%) decline in Core Revenue as a result of (16%) lower volume/mix due to weak macro-economic conditions.

Net loss was ($179.8) million in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of ($27.7) million in the same period last year, an increase of $152.1 million. The increase was mostly driven by an approximate $125 million pre-tax, non-cash goodwill impairment charge, lower volume/mix, and costs to execute on JELD-WEN's transformation journey. Adjusted Net Loss for the first quarter was ($14.2) million, a decrease of ($32.6) million compared to Adjusted Net Income of $18.4 million in the same period last year.

Net loss per share for the first quarter was ($2.12), compared to a net loss per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter was ($0.17) compared to $0.21 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS for the quarter ended March 29, 2025, excludes net after-tax charges of $165.6 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, associated mainly with the non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the North America segment and costs to execute on the Company's transformation journey. Adjusted EPS for the quarter ended March 30, 2024, excludes net after-tax charges of $46.1 million or $0.53 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.9 million, a decline of ($46.8) million compared to $68.7 million during the same quarter last year. While we drove significant improvements from our transformation activities, these benefits were more than offset by the impact of lower sales and the associated loss of productivity. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 2.8%, a decrease of (440) basis points due to lower volume/mix, lower productivity and higher costs in labor and materials only partially offset by lower SG&A expense.

On a segment basis for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year:



North America - Net revenue was $530.6 million, a decline of ($149.4) million, or (22.0%), driven by the court-ordered divestiture of our Towanda facility along with a (17%) decrease in Core Revenue. The decrease in Core Revenue was primarily due to (18%) unfavorable volume/mix driven by weaker market demand. Net loss was ($150.9) million, a decline of ($167.2) million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million, a decline of ($45.7) million primarily due to unfavorable volume/mix and productivity. Europe - Net revenue was $245.4 million, a decline of ($33.7) million, or (12.1%), driven by a (9%) decrease in Core Revenue. The decrease was primarily due to (10%) unfavorable volume/mix driven by market softness across the region. Net loss was ($3.5) million, a decline of ($3.5) million due to lower volume/mix. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million, a decline of ($3.8) million primarily due to lower volume/mix and slightly negative price/cost only partially offset by favorable productivity.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities increased $72.5 million to $83.5 million in the three months ended March 29, 2025, compared to $11.0 million in the three months ended March 30, 2024. The increase in net cash used by operating activities was primarily due to unfavorable change in earnings of ($152.1) million, approximately $125 million of which was a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the North America reporting unit in the first quarter of 2025, and a ($51.6) million decrease in net cash provided by our working capital accounts, specifically around timing of accounts payable in Q1 '24.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2025 increased by $7.2 million to $42.0 million, up from $34.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Free Cash Flow used in the first quarter of 2025 was ($125.4) million, compared to Free Cash Flow used in the first quarter of 2024 of ($45.7) million. This does not include the impact of the court-ordered divestiture of our Towanda facility proceeds of $112.1 million.

Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategies and ability to execute on our plans, market potential, future financial performance, customer demand, the potential of our categories, brands and innovations, the impact of our strategic transformation journey, footprint rationalization, cost reduction and modernization initiatives, the impact of acquisitions and divestitures on our business and our ability to maximize value and integrate operations, our pipeline of productivity projects, the estimated impact of tax reform on our results, geopolitical and economic uncertainty, security breaches and other cybersecurity incidents, impacts on our business from weather and climate change, litigation outcomes, and our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or other future events, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed in 2025 and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt Leverage. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

The Company provides certain guidance solely on a non-GAAP basis because the Company cannot predict certain elements that are included in certain reported GAAP results. While management is not able to provide a reconciliation of items for forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort, management bases the estimated ranges of non-GAAP measures for future periods on its reasonable estimates of certain items such as assumed effective tax rate, assumed interest expense, and other assumptions about capital requirements for future periods. Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of its 2025 guidance are reasonable, actual results could vary substantially given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the global economy, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, disruptions in supply chains, and changes in raw material prices and other costs as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below. In addition, the guidance ranges provided for 2025 do not include the impact of potential acquisitions or divestitures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP results.

Other companies may compute these measures differently. The non-U.S. GAAP information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP information. It does not purport to represent any similarly titled U.S. GAAP information and is not an indicator of our performance under U.S. GAAP.

We present several financial metrics in "Core" terms, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the last twelve months. We define Core Revenue as net revenue excluding the impact of foreign exchange, and acquisitions and divestitures completed in the last twelve months. The use of "Core" metrics assists management, investors, and analysts in understanding the organic performance of the operations.

We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are helpful in highlighting trends because they exclude certain items outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to measure our financial performance in reporting our results to our Board of Directors. Further, our executive incentive compensation is based in part on Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance or to cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss), net of tax, adjusted for the following items: income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; interest expense (income), net; and certain special items consisting of non-recurring net legal and professional expenses and settlements; goodwill impairment; restructuring and asset-related charges; M&A related costs; net (gain) loss on sale of business, property and equipment; loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt; share-based compensation expense; non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation (gain) loss; and other special items. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this measure assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted for the after-tax impact of (i) certain special items used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA as described above and (ii) accelerated amortization of an ERP that we are no longer utilizing after we completed our related obligations under the JW Australia Transition Services Agreement during the first quarter of 2024. Where applicable, the specifically identified items are tax effected at the applicable jurisdictional tax rate and tax expense is adjusted to remove the effect of discrete tax items.

Adjusted EPS represents net income (loss) per diluted share adjusted to exclude the estimated per share impact of the same specifically identified items used to calculate Adjusted Net Income as described above.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues.

We present Free Cash Flow because we believe this metric assists investors and analysts in determining the quality of our earnings. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (including purchases of intangible assets). Free Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a liquidity measure. We also present Net Debt Leverage because it is a key financial metric that is used by management to assess the balance sheet risk of the Company. We define Net Debt Leverage as Net Debt (total principal debt outstanding less unrestricted cash) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this release may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.