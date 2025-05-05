JELD-WEN Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
% Variance
|
Net revenues
|
|
$ 776.0
|
|
$ 959.1
|
|
(19.1) %
|
Cost of sales
|
|
663.9
|
|
786.5
|
|
(15.6) %
|
Gross margin
|
|
112.1
|
|
172.6
|
|
(35.1) %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
144.8
|
|
182.8
|
|
(20.8) %
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
124.6
|
|
-
|
|
NM
|
Restructuring and asset-related charges
|
|
14.5
|
|
18.1
|
|
(19.5) %
|
Operating loss
|
|
(171.8)
|
|
(28.3)
|
|
507.5 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
14.9
|
|
15.7
|
|
(4.9) %
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt
|
|
0.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
(83.6) %
|
Other income, net
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
(14.3)
|
|
(25.8) %
|
Loss before taxes
|
|
(176.4)
|
|
(31.2)
|
|
466.0 %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
3.4
|
|
(3.4)
|
|
(199.7) %
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (179.8)
|
|
$ (27.7)
|
|
548.4 %
|
Diluted net loss per share
|
|
$ (2.12)
|
|
$ (0.32)
|
|
|
Diluted shares
|
|
84,917,294
|
|
85,520,145
|
|
|
Other financial data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss margin
|
|
(22.1) %
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$ 21.9
|
|
$ 68.7
|
|
(68.1) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
7.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
|
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 132.5
|
|
$ 150.3
|
Restricted cash
|
0.7
|
|
0.7
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
453.6
|
|
388.4
|
Inventories
|
444.4
|
|
460.1
|
Other current assets
|
77.4
|
|
73.4
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
126.9
|
Total current assets
|
1,108.6
|
|
1,199.9
|
Property and equipment, net
|
699.8
|
|
681.4
|
Deferred tax assets
|
144.6
|
|
143.3
|
Goodwill
|
198.3
|
|
315.2
|
Intangible assets, net
|
100.6
|
|
102.0
|
Operating lease assets, net
|
120.8
|
|
126.3
|
Other assets
|
56.7
|
|
52.1
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,429.3
|
|
$ 2,620.2
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 269.2
|
|
$ 264.9
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
82.6
|
|
89.6
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
216.5
|
|
224.2
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
25.1
|
|
30.9
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
-
|
|
15.3
|
Total current liabilities
|
593.4
|
|
625.0
|
Long-term debt
|
1,157.1
|
|
1,152.4
|
Unfunded pension liability
|
23.9
|
|
21.6
|
Operating lease liability
|
99.2
|
|
105.5
|
Deferred credits and other liabilities
|
87.5
|
|
89.9
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
5.7
|
|
5.7
|
Total liabilities
|
1,966.8
|
|
2,000.1
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 90,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common Stock: 900,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.01 per share, 85,217,425 and 84,653,408 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
0.9
|
|
0.8
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
771.7
|
|
769.1
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(200.2)
|
|
(20.4)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(109.9)
|
|
(129.5)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
462.5
|
|
620.1
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,429.3
|
|
$ 2,620.2
|
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (179.8)
|
|
$ (27.7)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
27.3
|
|
41.4
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(7.4)
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(2.9)
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
124.6
|
|
-
|
Adjustment to carrying value of assets
|
|
2.3
|
|
2.9
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.8
|
Loss on foreign currency translation adjustment related to the substantial liquidation of a foreign subsidiary
|
|
-
|
|
4.3
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
3.2
|
|
5.1
|
Recovery of cost from receipts on impaired notes
|
|
-
|
|
(1.4)
|
Other items, net
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
(2.5)
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(58.1)
|
|
(17.6)
|
Inventories
|
|
21.3
|
|
(13.8)
|
Other assets
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
(9.5)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
(15.0)
|
|
22.9
|
Change in short-term and long-term tax liabilities
|
|
(4.9)
|
|
(6.1)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(83.5)
|
|
(11.0)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(36.8)
|
|
(31.2)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
0.2
|
|
3.3
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
(5.2)
|
|
(3.5)
|
Proceeds related to the sale of Towanda
|
|
112.1
|
|
-
|
Recovery of cost from receipts on impaired notes
|
|
-
|
|
1.4
|
Cash received from insurance proceeds
|
|
-
|
|
1.7
|
Purchase of securities for deferred compensation plan
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(2.1)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
70.0
|
|
(30.5)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Change in long-term debt and payments of debt extinguishment costs
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
(7.7)
|
Common stock issued for exercise of options
|
|
-
|
|
2.0
|
Payments to tax authorities for employee share-based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
(0.4)
|
Payments related to the sale of JW Australia
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(6.6)
|
|
(6.8)
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash
|
|
2.2
|
|
(5.6)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(17.9)
|
|
(53.9)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
|
|
151.0
|
|
289.1
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
|
|
$ 133.2
|
|
$ 235.2
|
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
Loss, net of tax
|
$ (179.8)
|
|
$ (27.7)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
3.4
|
|
(3.4)
|
Depreciation and amortization(1)
|
27.3
|
|
41.4
|
Interest expense, net
|
14.9
|
|
15.7
|
Special items:
|
|
|
|
Net legal and professional expenses and settlements(2)
|
11.9
|
|
17.2
|
Goodwill impairment(3)
|
124.6
|
|
-
|
Restructuring and asset-related charges(4)(5)
|
14.5
|
|
18.1
|
M&A related costs(6)
|
(0.6)
|
|
1.1
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment(7)
|
(0.7)
|
|
(2.9)
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt(8)
|
0.2
|
|
1.4
|
Share-based compensation expense(9)
|
3.2
|
|
5.1
|
Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation gain(10)
|
-
|
|
(1.5)
|
Other special items(11)
|
2.8
|
|
4.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 21.9
|
|
$ 68.7
|
|
|
(1)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense includes accelerated amortization of $14.1 million in the three months ended March 30, 2024, in Corporate and unallocated costs for an ERP system that we are no longer utilizing after we completed our related obligations under the JW Australia Transition Services Agreement during the first quarter of 2024.
|
(2)
|
Net legal and professional expenses and settlements include non-recurring transformation journey expenses of $11.2 million and $16.4 million in the three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, respectively. For the three months ended March 29, 2025, these expenses primarily relate to project-based consulting fees that directly support the transformation journey that are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future. These projects include the centralization of human resources processes, North America supply chain network optimization strategy and other projects related to our transformation journey. For the three months ended March 30, 2024, these expenses primarily relate to the engagement of a transformation consultant for a period spanning from the third quarter of 2023 through January 2025, for which we incurred $14.6 million during the quarter. Expenses for this transformation consultant's engagement, which was extended by ten weeks into 2025, included $2.1 million in the three months ended March 29, 2025. Additionally, net legal and professional expenses and settlements include $0.6 million and $1.1 million in the three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, respectively, relating to litigation of historic legal matters.
|
(3)
|
Goodwill impairment consists of goodwill impairment charges associated with our North America reporting unit.
|
(4)
|
Represents severance, accelerated depreciation and amortization, equipment relocation and other expenses directly incurred as a result of restructuring events. The restructuring charges primarily relate to charges incurred to change the operating structure, eliminate certain roles, and close certain manufacturing facilities in our North America and Europe segments.
|
(5)
|
Product and inventory-related charges related to announced facility closures were detrimental to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
(6)
|
M&A related costs consist primarily of legal and professional expenses related to the court-ordered divestiture of Towanda.
|
(7)
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment in the three months ended March 29, 2025, primarily relates to the sale of our Towanda business. Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment in the three months ended March 30, 2024, primarily relates to the sale of properties in Chile.
|
(8)
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt consists of $0.2 million in the three months ended March 29, 2025, associated with an amendment of our ABL Facility and $1.4 million in the three months ended March 30, 2024, associated with an amendment of our Term Loan Facility.
|
(9)
|
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards.
|
(10)
|
Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation gain primarily associated with fair value adjustments of foreign currency derivatives and revaluation of balances denominated in foreign currencies.
|
(11)
|
Other special items not core to ongoing business activity include: (i) in the three months ended March 30, 2024, a loss of $4.3 million of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments related to the substantial liquidation of a foreign subsidiary in Chile in our North America segment and ($1.5) million of cash received on an impaired note in Corporate and unallocated costs.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(amounts in millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
Loss, net of tax
|
|
$ (179.8)
|
|
$ (27.7)
|
Special items:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Net legal and professional expenses and settlements
|
|
11.9
|
|
17.2
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
124.6
|
|
-
|
Restructuring and asset-related charges
|
|
14.5
|
|
18.1
|
M&A related costs
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
1.1
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(2.9)
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt
|
|
0.2
|
|
1.4
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
3.2
|
|
5.1
|
Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation gain
|
|
-
|
|
(1.5)
|
Accelerated amortization of an ERP system(2)
|
|
-
|
|
14.1
|
Other special items
|
|
2.8
|
|
4.3
|
Tax impact of special items(3)
|
|
(7.0)
|
|
(13.4)
|
Tax special items(4)
|
|
16.5
|
|
2.6
|
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
|
|
$ (14.2)
|
|
$ 18.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
$ (2.12)
|
|
$ (0.32)
|
Special items:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Net legal and professional expenses and settlements
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.20
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
1.47
|
|
-
|
Restructuring and asset-related charges
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.21
|
M&A related costs
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.01
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.03)
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt
|
|
-
|
|
0.02
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.06
|
Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation gain
|
|
-
|
|
(0.02)
|
Accelerated amortization of an ERP system(2)
|
|
-
|
|
0.16
|
Other special items
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.05
|
Tax impact of special items(3)
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.15)
|
Tax special items(4)
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.03
|
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per share
|
|
$ (0.17)
|
|
$ 0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
|
84,917,294
|
|
87,096,028
|
Less: Effect of dilutive securities
|
|
-
|
|
1,575,883
|
Weighted average basic shares
|
|
84,917,294
|
|
85,520,145
|
|
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per share may not sum due to rounding.
|
(1)
|
Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for a discussion of the Special items listed above.
|
(2)
|
Accelerated amortization of an ERP that we are no longer utilizing after we completed our related obligations under the JW Australia Transition Services Agreement during the first quarter of 2024.
|
(3)
|
Except as otherwise noted, adjustments to net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share are tax-effected at the jurisdictional statutory tax rate.
|
(4)
|
Tax special items for the three months ended March 29, 2025, were primarily driven by valuation expense recorded against our U.S. tax attributes of $14.2 million and $1.1 million of tax expense attributable to share-based compensation.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025
|
(amounts in millions)
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Loss, net of tax
|
|
$ (150.9)
|
|
$ (3.5)
|
|
$ (25.4)
|
|
$ (179.8)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
12.2
|
|
1.9
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
3.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17.3
|
|
7.6
|
|
2.4
|
|
27.3
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
-
|
|
15.5
|
|
14.9
|
Special items:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net legal and professional expenses and settlements
|
|
0.7
|
|
1.0
|
|
10.2
|
|
11.9
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
124.6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
124.6
|
Restructuring and asset-related charges
|
|
10.7
|
|
3.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
14.5
|
M&A related costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.7)
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.2
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
2.3
|
|
3.2
|
Other special items
|
|
1.8
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
|
2.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 15.5
|
|
$ 10.7
|
|
$ (4.3)
|
|
$ 21.9
|
|
|
(1)
|
Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for a discussion of the Special items listed above.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 30, 2024
|
(amounts in millions)
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Income (loss), net of tax
|
|
$ 16.3
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (44.0)
|
|
$ (27.7)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
7.4
|
|
2.9
|
|
(13.7)
|
|
(3.4)
|
Depreciation and amortization(1)
|
|
18.0
|
|
7.5
|
|
15.9
|
|
41.4
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.3
|
|
14.6
|
|
15.7
|
Special items:(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net legal and professional expenses and settlements
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.3
|
|
16.1
|
|
17.2
|
Restructuring and asset-related charges
|
|
13.9
|
|
4.0
|
|
0.2
|
|
18.1
|
M&A related costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
|
1.1
|
Net gain on sale of business, property and equipment
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2.9)
|
Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1.4
|
|
1.4
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.5
|
|
3.3
|
|
5.1
|
Non-cash foreign exchange transaction/translation loss (gain)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(1.5)
|
Other special items
|
|
5.6
|
|
-
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
4.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 61.2
|
|
$ 14.5
|
|
$ (7.0)
|
|
$ 68.7
|
|
|
(1)
|
Corporate and unallocated depreciation and amortization expense in the three months ended March 30, 2024, includes accelerated amortization of $14.1 million for an ERP system that we are no longer utilizing after we completed our related obligations under the JW Australia Transition Services Agreement.
|
(2)
|
Refer to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for a discussion of the Special items listed above.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
$ (83.5)
|
|
$ (11.0)
|
Less capital expenditures(1)
|
|
42.0
|
|
34.7
|
Free Cash Flow(1)
|
|
$ (125.4)
|
|
$ (45.7)
|
|
|
(1)
|
Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Free Cash Flow, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
December 31,
|
Total debt
|
|
$ 1,182.2
|
|
$ 1,183.4
|
Less cash and cash equivalents
|
|
132.5
|
|
150.3
|
Net Debt(1)
|
|
$ 1,049.7
|
|
$ 1,033.1
|
Divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
|
228.4
|
|
275.2
|
Net Debt Leverage(1)
|
|
4.6x
|
|
3.8x
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Net Debt Leverage, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
|
(2)
|
Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA for both periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
|
Segment Results (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
% Variance
|
Net revenues from external customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$ 530.6
|
|
$ 680.0
|
|
(22.0) %
|
Europe
|
|
245.4
|
|
279.1
|
|
(12.1) %
|
Total Consolidated
|
|
$ 776.0
|
|
$ 959.1
|
|
(19.1) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
$ 15.5
|
|
$ 61.2
|
|
(74.7) %
|
Europe
|
|
10.7
|
|
14.5
|
|
(26.2) %
|
Corporate and unallocated costs
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(7.0)
|
|
(38.6) %
|
Total Consolidated
|
|
$ 21.9
|
|
$ 68.7
|
|
(68.1) %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a discussion of our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, see above under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment