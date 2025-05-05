Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2025


2025-05-05 04:31:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported April monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report " contains an overview of certain April trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Apr

2025

Apr

2024

%

Chg

Mar
2025

%
Chg

Apr

2025

Apr

2024

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

13,260

10,223

29.7 %

13,529

-2.0 %

13,372

10,606

26.1 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,087

4,347

17.0 %

5,270

-3.5 %

4,853

4,157

16.7 %

Futures (contracts, k)

309

309

-0.2 %

284.976

8.4 %

265

244

8.7 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

2,118

1,310

61.7 %

1,617

31.0 %

1,765

1,457

21.2 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

125

72

74.6 %

92

36.4 %

100

79

25.6 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

170,517

157,295

8.4 %

153,961

10.8 %

162,357

149,145

8.9 %

European Equities (€, mn)

17,410

10,503

65.8 %

16,422

6.0 %

14,684

10,064

45.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

167,213

107,368

55.7 %

157,411

6.2 %

579,285

401,694

44.2 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,099

937

17.4 %

1,130

-2.7 %

4,300

3,461

24.2 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,047

761

37.6 %

900

16.4 %

873

764

14.3 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

239

316

-24.3 %

312

-23.2 %

301

316

-4.7 %

Global FX ($, mn)

65,340

51,307

27.4 %

54,784

19.3 %

55,398

46,804

18.4 %

April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's proprietary index options ADV in April was 5.1 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
  • Several new single-day records were set on April 4, including:
    • Total volume across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges of 31.0 million contracts.
    • Cboe's proprietary index options volume of 8.8 million contracts.
    • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume of 6.0 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record by 1.2 million contracts.
    • 437 thousand contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected]


[email protected]

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05052025003732001241ID1109510521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search