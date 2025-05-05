Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For April 2025
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr
2025
|
Apr
2024
|
%
Chg
|
Mar
|
%
|
Apr
2025
|
Apr
2024
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
13,260
|
10,223
|
29.7 %
|
13,529
|
-2.0 %
|
13,372
|
10,606
|
26.1 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
5,087
|
4,347
|
17.0 %
|
5,270
|
-3.5 %
|
4,853
|
4,157
|
16.7 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
309
|
309
|
-0.2 %
|
284.976
|
8.4 %
|
265
|
244
|
8.7 %
|
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
2,118
|
1,310
|
61.7 %
|
1,617
|
31.0 %
|
1,765
|
1,457
|
21.2 %
|
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
|
125
|
72
|
74.6 %
|
92
|
36.4 %
|
100
|
79
|
25.6 %
|
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
|
170,517
|
157,295
|
8.4 %
|
153,961
|
10.8 %
|
162,357
|
149,145
|
8.9 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
17,410
|
10,503
|
65.8 %
|
16,422
|
6.0 %
|
14,684
|
10,064
|
45.9 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
|
167,213
|
107,368
|
55.7 %
|
157,411
|
6.2 %
|
579,285
|
401,694
|
44.2 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
|
1,099
|
937
|
17.4 %
|
1,130
|
-2.7 %
|
4,300
|
3,461
|
24.2 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
1,047
|
761
|
37.6 %
|
900
|
16.4 %
|
873
|
764
|
14.3 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
239
|
316
|
-24.3 %
|
312
|
-23.2 %
|
301
|
316
|
-4.7 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
65,340
|
51,307
|
27.4 %
|
54,784
|
19.3 %
|
55,398
|
46,804
|
18.4 %
April 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
-
Cboe's proprietary index options ADV in April was 5.1 million contracts, its second-best month on record.
Several new single-day records were set on April 4, including:
-
Total volume across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges of 31.0 million contracts.
Cboe's proprietary index options volume of 8.8 million contracts.
S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume of 6.0 million contracts, eclipsing the previous single-day record by 1.2 million contracts.
437 thousand contracts traded during Cboe's global trading hours session (7:15 PM to 8:25 AM CT).
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .
|
Cboe Media Contacts
|
|
Cboe Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Tim Cave
|
|
Kenneth Hill, CFA
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
|
|
+1-312-786-7559
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
CBOE-V
Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.
