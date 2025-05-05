TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE D. BORAL CAPITAL INAUGURAL GLOBAL CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI ) announced that its senior management will participate at the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on May 14, 2025.

Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer and Kurt Hallead, VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on May 14.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-ones with TETRA's management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, should contact John Perez at [email protected] .

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

