Veronafiere And The Italian Trade Agency Convene U.S. Wine Industry Leaders To Tackle Tariffs And Market Challenges In Washington, D.C. Roundtable

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At a time of renewed tariff uncertainty and shifting consumer trends, the roundtable created space for candid dialogue on how to protect and grow Italian wine's presence in the U.S.-Italy's most valuable export market, accounting for 24% of total Italian wine exports. Italian wine remains the #1 imported wine category in the U.S., holding a 33% market share.

Key Speakers and Guests

Notable attendees included Federico Bricolo , President of Veronafiere; Matteo Zoppas , President of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA); Adolfo Rebughini , General Manager of Veronafiere; Robert Tobiassen , President of the National Association of Beverage Importers (NABI); Robert Allegrini , President of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF); and representatives from Akin Gump, lobbying on behalf of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance. Also present were key industry leaders such as Tara Empson , CEO of Empson USA and recipient of the 2025 Vinitaly International Award; Dina Opici , Chairwoman of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) and President of Opici Family Distributing; Francis Creighton , CEO and President of WSWA; Federico Veronesi , CEO of Oniwines Group; Charles Lazzara , CEO of Volio Imports; and Amanda Page , Director of Tolaini Distribution. Guest of honor was Mariangela Zappia , Italy's Ambassador to the United States.

Discussion Highlights

Federico Bricolo addressed the urgency of the moment:

"Even modest tariffs can have a significant ripple effect in a highly competitive market like the United States. In today's climate of geopolitical tension, direct engagement is more critical than ever. Strengthening ties with U.S. trade partners now can help mitigate future risks. A well-established relationship between producer and importer is more likely to withstand cost pressures or policy shifts, enabling both sides to adapt rather than retreat."

"Events like Vinitaly are essential platforms to reinforce relationships, build visibility, and strengthen resilience across the trade."

Matteo Zoppas echoed the concern over tariffs:

"Until there is greater clarity on implementation, it's difficult to fully gauge the impact on exports. What we do know is that tariffs are damaging in any scenario-just their announcement can destabilize the market."

He continued:

"According to the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance, for every dollar earned by an Italian wine producer, U.S. businesses earn $4.52. This is a result of the three-tier distribution system, where American importers, distributors, retailers, and restaurants apply margins at every stage."

Adolfo Rebughini emphasized the consumer impact:

"Tariffs will inevitably raise prices. A mid-range bottle of Prosecco that once retailed at $10.99 may soon cost $12.99. That's why initiatives like Vinitaly are so important. These events not only promote Italian wine but also help strengthen the producer–importer relationship, giving both sides the tools to navigate challenges and ensure long-term success in the U.S. market."

The discussion underscored the need for ongoing collaboration, renewed investment by Italian producers in the U.S., and market diversification into regions like Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Asia.

Next Steps: White Paper to Follow

To ensure the insights and recommendations shared during the roundtable have lasting impact, a white paper will be drafted based on the discussion and made available to the broader wine industry in the coming weeks. The document will be published on the official Vinitaly and Vinitaly websites and shared with stakeholders across the international wine trade.

About USA

Vinitaly , returning for its second edition in October 2025, is the largest and most comprehensive Italian wine trade show outside of Italy-and the only event officially licensed to carry the Vinitaly name beyond Verona.

Launched in 2024, the inaugural edition featured 230 producers and more than 1,650 wines, attracting over 1,500 qualified trade and media professionals. The 2025 edition is expected to surpass 300 producers and expand its reach, further solidifying its position as a premier destination for the North American wine trade.

