Cabot Corporation Board Increases Dividend

"Today's announcement reflects the Board's confidence in our consistent earnings performance and our ability to generate strong cash flow,” said Sean Keohane, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation.“The dividend increase and the recent share repurchase authorization are tangible actions which demonstrate our commitment to create shareholder value. These actions are aligned with our capital allocation framework which includes returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest for growth.”

On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.80 per share versus $1.72 per share, previously.

