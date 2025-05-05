Heidrick & Struggles Delivers 7% Revenue Growth In Q1, Driving Strong Profitability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q1 Revenue Exceeds High End of Outlook All Business Segments Contribute to Consolidated Revenue Growth First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Net revenue of $283.6 million increased 6.9% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.1 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%

Adjusted net income was $14.2 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.67

Q2 2025 revenue outlook between $285 million and $305 million versus $278.6 million in year-ago period The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII ) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. "Our first quarter results exceeded the high end of our outlook, a testament to our resilient business model, our team's intense focus, and the deep trust that clients place in Heidrick," said Tom Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. "When navigating economic uncertainty, we remain committed to serving as a highly strategic advisor, helping organizations turn complexity into opportunity. In addition, our new leadership team is focused on sharpening execution and ensuring our professionals have the resources to deliver exceptional results. While mindful of current macroeconomic conditions, we know that by staying close to our clients and enabling our exceptional professionals with new tools and solutions, we can continue to engineer differentiated, deep and durable client partnerships. We are confident in our ability to create lasting value for our clients, our people and our shareholders."

Selected Consolidated Results (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and average revenue per executive search in thousands)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 283.6

$ 265.2







Adjusted results (a):





Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.1

$ 25.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.3 %

9.8 % Adjusted net income $ 14.2

$ 14.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.67

$ 0.67







Selected Executive Search Data



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 213.4

$ 201.5 Ending number of consultants 427

424 Consultant productivity $ 2.0

$ 1.9 Average revenue per executive search $ 137

$ 136 Confirmations (% increase/decrease) 5.3 %

(3.2) %







Selected On-Demand Talent Data





Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 42.6

$ 37.9







Selected Heidrick Consulting Data





Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 27.6

$ 25.9 Ending number of consultants 91

95











(a) Non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income, and Reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release for more information.

2025 First Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 6.9% to $283.6 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to consolidated net revenue of $265.2 million in the 2024 first quarter (up 8.1%, or $21.6M on a constant currency basis). The revenue increase was driven by year-over-year growth in each of the Company's lines of business - Executive Search, On-Demand Talent, and Heidrick Consulting.

2025 first quarter net income was $13.3 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.62 which included an acquisition-related earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustment of $1.3 million related to the On-Demand Talent segment. Excluding this charge, 2025 first quarter adjusted net income was $14.2 million compared to adjusted net income of $14.0 million in the 2024 first quarter. 2025 first quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.67, consistent with the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.3 million to $29.1 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to $25.9 million in the 2024 first quarter, and 2025 first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 50 basis points to 10.3% compared to 9.8% in the 2024 first quarter.

Executive Search net revenue was $213.4 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to net revenue of $201.5 million in the 2024 first quarter, an increase of $11.9 million, or 5.9% (up 7.0% on a constant currency basis). The higher revenue versus the year-ago period was driven by increases in all regions including 5.7% in the Americas (up 6.3% on a constant currency basis), 9.4% in Europe (up 11.4% on a constant currency basis), and 1.2% in Asia Pacific (up 3.5% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.9 million to $52.3 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to $48.4 million in the 2024 first quarter, and 2025 first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 24.5% compared to 24.0% in the 2024 first quarter.

On-Demand Talent net revenue increased $4.7 million, or 12.4%, to $42.6 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to net revenue of $37.9 million in the 2024 first quarter (up $5.4 million, or 14.3% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to a loss of $0.9 million in the 2024 first quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.9% compared to (2.4)% in the 2024 first quarter.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased $1.8 million, or 6.8%, to $27.6 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to net revenue of $25.9 million in the 2024 first quarter (up $2.0 million, or 7.8% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.1 million in the 2025 first quarter compared to a loss of $2.0 million in the 2024 first quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was (7.6)% compared to (7.8)% in the 2024 first quarter.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2025 first quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on May 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2025 second quarter consolidated net revenue between $285 million and $305 million, which may be impacted by external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in March 2025 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, and consultant retention along with the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its first quarter results today, May 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at or by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, conference ID# 4805686. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII ) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as constant currency). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and allocate resources. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net income and diluted earnings per share excluding goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout and acquisition contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate excluding goodwill impairment, restructuring charges and earnout and acquisition contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted, to the extent they occur, for earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income or expense, certain reorganization costs, impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the second quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage, retain and motivate qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the fact that increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse macroeconomic or labor market conditions, including impacts of inflation and effects of geopolitical instability; the aggressive competition we face; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and any broader regional conflict in the Middle East, the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts and our ability to quickly and completely recover from any disruption to our business; the impact from actions by the U.S. presidential administration and Congress; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize the benefit of our net deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over our financial reporting and produce accurate and timely financial statements; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors & Analysts:

Vance Edelson

[email protected]

Media:

Bianca Wilson, Global Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 283,578

$ 265,197

$ 18,381

6.9 % Reimbursements 3,864

3,901

(37)

(0.9) % Total revenue 287,442

269,098

18,344

6.8 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 189,475

174,413

15,062

8.6 % General and administrative expenses 41,424

41,363

61

0.1 % Cost of services 30,059

27,432

2,627

9.6 % Research and development 6,392

5,715

677

11.8 % Reimbursed expenses 3,864

3,901

(37)

(0.9) % Total operating expenses 271,214

252,824

18,390

7.3 %















Operating income 16,228

16,274

(46)

(0.3) %















Non-operating income (loss)













Interest, net 3,955

4,086







Other, net (2,566)

2,571







Net non-operating income 1,389

6,657























Income before income taxes 17,617

22,931























Provision for income taxes 4,311

8,899























Net income 13,306

14,032























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,502

(4,091)























Comprehensive income $ 15,808

$ 9,941























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,464

20,144







Diluted 21,318

21,040























Earnings (loss) per common share













Basic $ 0.65

$ 0.70







Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.67























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 66.8 %

65.8 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 14.6 %

15.6 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 10.6 %

10.3 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.3 %

2.2 %







Operating margin 5.7 %

6.1 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Executive Search













Americas $ 144,404

$ 136,679

$ 7,725

5.7 % Europe 45,391

41,481

3,910

9.4 % Asia Pacific 23,595

23,321

274

1.2 % Total Executive Search 213,390

201,481

11,909

5.9 % On-Demand Talent 42,564

37,857

4,707

12.4 % Heidrick Consulting 27,624

25,859

1,765

6.8 % Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 283,578

265,197

18,381

6.9 % Reimbursements 3,864

3,901

(37)

(0.9) % Total revenue $ 287,442

$ 269,098

$ 18,344

6.8 %































Adjusted EBITDA













Executive Search













Americas $ 44,222

$ 41,871

$ 2,351

5.6 % Europe 5,042

3,353

1,689

50.4 % Asia Pacific 3,035

3,195

(160)

(5.0) % Total Executive Search 52,299

48,419

3,880

8.0 % On-Demand Talent 400

(921)

1,321

143.4 % Heidrick Consulting (2,096)

(2,027)

(69)

(3.4) % Total segments 50,603

45,471

5,132

11.3 % Research and Development (4,624)

(4,925)

301

6.1 % Global Operations Support (16,857)

(14,678)

(2,179)

(14.8) % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,122

$ 25,868

$ 3,254

12.6 %



1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ 13,306

$ 14,032







Adjustments





Acquisition related earnout and contingent compensation fair value adjustments, net of tax(1) 885

- Total adjustments 885

-







Adjusted net income $ 14,191

$ 14,032







Weighted-average common shares outstanding





Basic 20,464

20,144 Diluted 21,318

21,040







Earnings (loss) per common share





Basic $ 0.65

$ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.67







Adjusted earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.67





1 The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout and contingent compensation accrual by $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,944

$ 515,627 Marketable securities 112,715

47,896 Accounts receivable, net 182,136

134,331 Prepaid expenses 33,970

28,718 Other current assets 47,421

39,935 Income taxes recoverable 6,964

6,470 Total current assets 595,150

772,977







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 51,938

51,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,863

83,518 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 10,424

9,976 Investments 64,434

58,290 Other non-current assets 26,113

25,500 Goodwill 139,447

137,861 Other intangible assets, net 11,304

12,483 Deferred income taxes 44,018

41,898 Total non-current assets 428,541

421,211







Total assets $ 1,023,691

$ 1,194,188







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 23,103

$ 25,088 Accrued salaries and benefits 171,155

353,531 Deferred revenue 55,957

51,085 Operating lease liabilities 17,652

17,653 Other current liabilities 64,869

21,369 Income taxes payable 16,804

14,287 Total current liabilities 349,540

483,013







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 41,826

58,547 Retirement and pension plans 79,118

72,138 Operating lease liabilities 82,436

83,152 Other non-current liabilities 4,318

42,905 Deferred income taxes 1,403

1,616 Total non-current liabilities 209,101

258,358







Total liabilities 558,641

741,371







Stockholders' equity 465,050

452,817







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,023,691

$ 1,194,188

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 13,306

$ 14,032 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,847

4,790 Deferred income taxes

(1,883)

(87) Stock-based compensation expense

2,510

2,644 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

481

466 Gain on marketable securities

(948)

(539) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

7

14 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(45,609)

(41,125) Accounts payable

(2,510)

(2,069) Accrued expenses

(199,320)

(182,590) Restructuring accrual

(964)

- Deferred revenue

4,347

1,951 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

1,846

4,723 Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

6,732

5,453 Prepaid expenses

(4,673)

(7,991) Other assets and liabilities, net

(10,393)

(3,096) Net cash used in operating activities

(232,224)

(203,424)









Cash flows - investing activities







Capital expenditures

(2,734)

(6,173) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(118,719)

(5,400) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

48,325

66,285 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(73,128)

54,712









Cash flows - financing activities







Debt issuance costs

(360)

- Cash dividends paid

(3,196)

(3,216) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(2,889)

(2,862) Net cash used in financing activities

(6,445)

(6,078)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8,122

(4,997)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(303,675)

(159,787) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

515,813

412,618 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 212,138

$ 252,831

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 283,578

$ 265,197







Net income 13,306

14,032 Interest, net (3,955)

(4,086) Other, net 2,566

(2,571) Provision for income taxes 4,311

8,899 Operating income 16,228

16,274







Adjustments





Depreciation 3,179

2,493 Intangible amortization 1,668

2,297 Earnout accretion 481

466 Earnout fair value adjustments 942

- Acquisition contingent consideration 2,821

1,988 Deferred compensation plan (358)

2,350 Reorganization costs 4,161

- Total adjustments 12,894

9,594







Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,122

$ 25,868 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.3 %

9.8 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 213,390

$ 42,564

$ 27,624

$ -

$ -

$ 283,578























Operating income (loss)1 50,508

(5,634)

(3,827)

(6,392)

(18,427)

16,228























Adjustments





















Depreciation 1,176

208

208

1,437

150

3,179 Intangible amortization 11

1,290

367

-

-

1,668 Earnout accretion -

427

54

-

-

481 Earnout fair value adjustments -

942

-

-

-

942 Acquisition contingent compensation -

1,917

904

-

-

2,821 Deferred compensation plan (349)

-

(4)

(5)

-

(358) Reorganization costs 953

1,250

202

336

1,420

4,161 Total adjustments 1,791

6,034

1,731

1,768

1,570

12,894























Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,299

$ 400

$ (2,096)

$ (4,624)

$ (16,857)

$ 29,122 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.5 %

0.9 %

(7.6) %

(1.6) %

(5.9) %

10.3 %

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 201,481

$ 37,857

$ 25,859

$ -

$ -

$ 265,197























Operating income (loss)1 45,532

(4,849)

(3,842)

(5,715)

(14,852)

16,274























Adjustments





















Depreciation 1,241

131

197

754

170

2,493 Intangible amortization 17

1,835

445

-

-

2,297 Earnout accretion -

406

60

-

-

466 Earnout fair value adjustments -

-

-

-

-

- Acquisition contingent compensation (630)

1,556

1,062

-

-

1,988 Deferred compensation plan 2,259

-

51

36

4

2,350 Total adjustments 2,887

3,928

1,815

790

174

9,594























Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,419

$ (921)

$ (2,027)

$ (4,925)

$ (14,678)

$ 25,868 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.0 %

(2.4 %)

(7.8 %)

(1.9) %

(5.5) %

9.8 %



1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

