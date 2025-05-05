Trinity Capital Inc. Receives New Investment Grade Rating From Moody's

Moody's assigns to Trinity Capital an investment grade long-term issuer rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook

PHOENIX, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN ) ("Trinity Capital" or "the Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that Moody's Investors Services, Inc. ("Moody's") has assigned to the Company a new investment grade long-term issuer rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook.

Factors cited by Moody's in initiating its rating include Trinity Capital's investment expertise, growing performance record since inception, relatively low reliance on secured funding sources, and good capitalization and liquidity. Moody's also noted Trinity Capital's increased scale and business diversification in recent years, in part through the launch of new business verticals focused on life sciences, sponsor finance, and asset-based lending, which are complementary to its historical strengths in technology lending and equipment finance.

"We are extremely pleased that Moody's has initiated coverage of Trinity Capital with a Baa3 investment grade rating," said Michael Testa, Trinity Capital's Chief Financial Officer. "We believe this rating affirms the strength of the platform we're building and should allow us to obtain capital at more advantageous rates and from a larger pool of investors."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN ) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources, structures, and executes diversified financing solutions for well-capitalized growing companies, operating across five complementary verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt structures, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4 billion across 400 investments since its inception in 2008. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and in London (UK). For more information on our investment approach and product offerings, please visit trinitycapital , stay connected on our latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital), or contact Ben Malcolmson, Head of Investor Relations ([email protected] ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

