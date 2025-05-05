Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Resideo To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-05 04:18:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI ), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, today announced that it is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference held virtually on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Surran, President of Resideo's Products & Solutions business segment, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 10:30AM ET.

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 3:40PM ET.

2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. Please consult the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website for the time of the fireside chat.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at href="" rel="nofollow" reside and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit .

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Christopher T. Lee

Garrett Terry

Global Head of Strategic Finance

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

