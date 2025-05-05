Resideo To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI ), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, today announced that it is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference held virtually on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Surran, President of Resideo's Products & Solutions business segment, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 10:30AM ET.

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 3:40PM ET.

2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. Please consult the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website for the time of the fireside chat.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at href="" rel="nofollow" reside and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days.

