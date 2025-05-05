Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-05-05 04:18:03
19% Growth in Portfolio Purchases Drives Record ERC of $7.8 Billion

Strong Portfolio Purchases and Execution of Strategic Initiatives Contributed to Double-Digit Cash Collections Growth

Company Positioned for Continued Success with Transition to Newly Appointed CEO

NORFOLK, Va., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA ) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ("Q1 2025").

Q1 2025 Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases of $291.7 million, an increase of 18.7% year-over-year.
  • Record estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $7.8 billion, an increase of 20.1% year-over-year.
  • Total cash collections of $497.4 million, an increase of 10.7% year-over-year.
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 60.8%, an increase of 284 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $3.7 million, an increase of 5.3% year-over-year, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 of $1.2 billion, an increase of 13.5% year-over-year.

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

2.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

3.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.







Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025


2024

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 3,659

$ 3,475

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.09

$ 0.09





"Building on a successful 2024, we delivered another strong quarter, including an increase in portfolio purchases of 19%, record ERC, our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit cash collections growth, and a nearly 300 basis point improvement in cash efficiency, as we continued to execute on our cash-generating and operational initiatives in the U.S.," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Changes in Expected Recoveries moderated from recent levels. Historically, our first quarter cash collections in the U.S. have experienced seasonality increases, typically driven by consumer tax refunds, that didn't materialize this quarter to the extent that we modeled, resulting in lower profitability compared to prior quarters. I am very proud of the team's accomplishments to improve the cash-generation capabilities of the U.S. business-which we believe, coupled with the continued strength of our European business, sets us up for overall success moving forward."

"As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome our newly appointed president and CEO Martin Sjolund, who has been with the Company for 13 years and brings a successful European playbook to build on our global three-pillar strategy."

"We are confident in the overall trajectory of the business and, at this time, we are not changing our previously provided financial targets, except for the return on average tangible equity, which is likely to be at a lower level than our target of approximately 12%. As we move through the coming quarters, we will reaffirm, raise, or lower these targets as appropriate. We continue to take a long-term approach to managing the business and we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy to drive continued growth, profitability, and shareholder value."

Cash Collections and Revenues
 The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:









Cash Collection Source


2025


2024

($ in thousands)


Q1


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1

Americas and Australia Core

$ 288,160

$ 257,711

$ 266,977

$ 263,828

$ 256,861

Americas Insolvency

23,700

24,067

26,065

26,971

25,209

Europe Core

164,371

162,564

158,242

156,739

145,933

Europe Insolvency

21,205

23,724

25,826

26,344

21,515

Total cash collections

$ 497,436

$ 468,066

$ 477,110

$ 473,882

$ 449,518

































Cash Collection Source -











Constant Currency-Adjusted


2025








2024

($ in thousands)


Q1








Q1

Americas and Australia Core

$ 288,160






$ 249,195

Americas Insolvency

23,700






25,039

Europe Core

164,371






143,377

Europe Insolvency

21,205






21,352

Total cash collections

$ 497,436






$ 438,963











  • Total cash collections in Q1 2025 increased 10.7% to $497.4 million, compared to $449.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 ("Q1 2024").







Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024

Portfolio income

$ 240,958

$ 202,056

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

$ 16,500

$ 35,838

Changes in expected future recoveries


11,422

15,836

Changes in expected recoveries

$ 27,922

$ 51,674

Total portfolio revenue

$ 268,880

$ 253,730





  • Total portfolio revenue in Q1 2025 increased 6.0% to $268.9 million, compared to $253.7 million in Q1 2024.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q1 2025 increased 3.1% to $195.0 million, compared to $189.2 million in Q1 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.
  • Interest expense, net in Q1 2025 increased 16.6% to $61.0 million, compared to $52.3 million in Q1 2024, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.
  • The effective tax rate for Q1 2025 was 32.2%.

Portfolio Purchases












Portfolio Purchase Source


2025


2024

($ in thousands)


Q1


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1

Americas & Australia Core

$ 165,503

$ 194,063

$ 263,613

$ 198,761

$ 174,660

Americas Insolvency

12,953

9,460

10,162

26,627

22,156

Europe Core

108,390

220,875

71,507

127,991

43,997

Europe Insolvency

4,856

8,272

4,696

25,990

5,004

Total portfolio acquisitions

$ 291,702

$ 432,670

$ 349,978

$ 379,369

$ 245,817











  • The Company purchased $291.7 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q1 2025, an 18.7% increase compared to $245.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • At the end of Q1 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $347.0 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $258.0 million in the Americas and Australia and $89.0 million in Europe.

1.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

  • Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of March 31, 2025 was $918.9 million, comprised of $537.8 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $381.1 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit . To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until May 5, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 47549# until May 12, 2025.

About PRA Group, Inc.
 As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit .

About Forward Looking Statements
 Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.
 Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
 (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended March
31,


2025


2024

Revenues


Portfolio income

$ 240,958

$ 202,056

Changes in expected recoveries

27,922

51,674

Total portfolio revenue

268,880

253,730

Other revenue

739

1,856

Total revenues

269,619

255,586

Operating expenses


Compensation and benefits

73,323

73,597

Legal collection costs

33,394

26,691

Legal collection fees

15,230

12,112

Agency fees

21,368

19,723

Professional and outside services

21,103

25,050

Communication

10,477

12,578

Rent and occupancy

3,480

4,144

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

3,769

2,720

Other operating expenses

12,898

12,575

Total operating expenses

195,042

189,190

Income from operations

74,577

66,396

Other income/(expense)


Interest expense, net

(60,970)

(52,278)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net

(51)

227

Other

(180)

(206)

Income before income taxes

13,376

14,139

Income tax expense

4,312

2,386

Net income

9,064

11,753

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,405

8,278

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 3,659

$ 3,475

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.


Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


Basic

39,549

39,274

Diluted

39,688

39,448

PRA Group, Inc.
 Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (Amounts in thousands)


(unaudited)




March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 128,654

$ 105,938

Investments

70,155

66,304

Finance receivables, net

4,308,334

4,140,742

Income taxes receivable

23,456

19,559

Deferred tax assets, net

80,282

75,134

Right-of-use assets

27,166

32,173

Property and equipment, net

27,036

29,498

Goodwill

420,715

396,357

Other assets

62,271

65,450

Total assets

$ 5,148,069

$ 4,931,155

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Liabilities


Accrued expenses and accounts payable

$ 103,111

$ 141,211

Income taxes payable

29,346

28,584

Deferred tax liabilities, net

19,663

16,813

Lease liabilities

30,884

36,437

Interest-bearing deposits

187,717

163,406

Borrowings

3,466,075

3,326,621

Other liabilities

30,755

24,476

Total liabilities

3,867,551

3,737,548

Equity


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,652 shares issued
and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

397

395

Additional paid-in capital

19,816

17,882

Retained earnings

1,563,808

1,560,149

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(364,913)

(443,394)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,219,108

1,135,032

Noncontrolling interests

61,410

58,575

Total equity

1,280,518

1,193,607

Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,148,069

$ 4,931,155

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax










Three Months Ended


March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

December 31,
2023

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

Noncash interest expense
- amortization of debt
discount/premium and
issuance costs

$ 1,901

$ 2,241

$ 3,795

$ 2,331

$ 2,200

$ 2,177

$ 2,220

$ 2,384

Change in fair value of
derivatives

(2,570)

(4,686)

(5,706)

(5,628)

(5,930)

(6,734)

(6,545)

(6,960)

Amortization of intangibles

49

58

60

58

60

69

69

68

Impairment of real estate

831

-

-

-

-

202

5,037

-

Stock-based
compensation expense

3,788

3,337

3,251

3,555

3,327

2,952

1,629

2,715

Purchase Price Multiples

as of March 31, 2025

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated
Collections (3)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (5)

Americas and Australia Core






1996-2014

$ 2,336,839

$ 6,677,285

$ 85,170

286 %

228 %

2015

443,114

927,707

42,421

209 %

205 %

2016

455,767

1,099,096

54,164

241 %

201 %

2017

532,851

1,227,754

84,362

230 %

193 %

2018

653,975

1,547,179

124,687

237 %

202 %

2019

581,476

1,319,705

111,295

227 %

206 %

2020

435,668

961,382

122,030

221 %

213 %

2021

435,846

736,278

221,820

169 %

191 %

2022

406,082

716,692

282,237

176 %

179 %

2023

622,583

1,227,308

745,906

197 %

197 %

2024

823,662

1,734,861

1,495,359

211 %

211 %

2025

165,428

360,600

354,271

218 %

218 %

Subtotal

7,893,291

18,535,847

3,723,722

Americas Insolvency





1996-2014

1,414,476

2,722,777

9

192 %

155 %

2015

63,170

88,173

9

140 %

125 %

2016

91,442

118,460

107

130 %

123 %

2017

275,257

359,185

624

130 %

125 %

2018

97,879

136,770

325

140 %

127 %

2019

123,077

167,034

1,045

136 %

128 %

2020

62,130

90,988

8,266

146 %

136 %

2021

55,187

74,324

15,857

135 %

136 %

2022

33,442

47,631

21,343

142 %

139 %

2023

91,282

119,326

75,553

131 %

135 %

2024

68,391

99,321

82,094

145 %

149 %

2025

12,952

20,687

20,514

160 %

160 %

Subtotal

2,388,685

4,044,676

225,746

Total Americas and Australia

10,281,976

22,580,523

3,949,468

Europe Core






1996-2014

814,553

2,680,717

385,242

329 %

205 %

2015

411,340

763,617

123,063

186 %

160 %

2016

333,090

586,213

145,522

176 %

167 %

2017

252,174

363,859

87,133

144 %

144 %

2018

341,775

560,664

166,556

164 %

148 %

2019

518,610

862,626

293,354

166 %

152 %

2020

324,119

589,876

227,352

182 %

172 %

2021

412,411

718,256

362,383

174 %

170 %

2022

359,447

586,653

404,395

163 %

162 %

2023

410,593

694,061

513,613

169 %

169 %

2024

451,786

815,610

774,971

181 %

180 %

2025

109,910

192,014

190,318

175 %

175 %

Subtotal

4,739,808

9,414,166

3,673,902

Europe Insolvency





2014

10,876

19,126

-

176 %

129 %

2015

18,973

29,542

-

156 %

139 %

2016

39,338

58,202

512

148 %

130 %

2017

39,235

52,302

453

133 %

128 %

2018

44,908

53,090

1,357

118 %

123 %

2019

77,218

114,075

8,122

148 %

130 %

2020

105,440

160,291

16,121

152 %

129 %

2021

53,230

76,576

18,621

144 %

134 %

2022

44,604

63,631

30,937

143 %

137 %

2023

46,558

65,421

45,502

141 %

138 %

2024

43,459

63,596

52,694

146 %

147 %

2025

4,994

7,546

7,443

151 %

151 %

Subtotal

528,833

763,398

181,762

Total Europe

5,268,641

10,177,564

3,855,664

Total PRA Group

$ 15,550,617

$ 32,758,087

$ 7,805,132



(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2025 exchange rate.

(5)

The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the period of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1)

Amounts in thousands

March 31, 2025 (year-to-date)


As of March 31, 2025

Purchase Period

Cash
Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)


Net Finance Receivables (3)

Americas and Australia Core







1996-2014

$ 11,587

$ 5,208

$ 6,052

$ 11,260

$ 28,588

2015

3,756

2,257

(538)

1,719

18,289

2016

4,794

2,925

406

3,331

20,128

2017

7,854

4,056

1,777

5,833

34,684

2018

13,926

6,122

1,997

8,119

63,730

2019

13,659

6,353

(1,874)

4,479

60,339

2020

15,569

6,683

(1,597)

5,086

67,290

2021

18,306

9,653

(2,256)

7,397

115,217

2022

25,886

11,365

(315)

11,050

169,095

2023

63,352

32,874

(8,290)

24,584

413,774

2024

103,139

66,232

8,837

75,069

775,565

2025

6,332

4,310

1,250

5,560

164,578

Subtotal

288,160

158,038

5,449

163,487

1,931,277

Americas Insolvency







1996-2014

258

9

250

259

-

2015

36

2

31

33

6

2016

57

6

12

18

95

2017

326

32

147

179

552

2018

351

14

127

141

302

2019

919

41

(39)

2

985

2020

3,273

315

(254)

61

7,780

2021

3,145

500

(58)

442

14,361

2022

2,801

609

162

771

18,374

2023

7,215

2,242

(81)

2,161

61,628

2024

5,146

2,947

(1,852)

1,095

58,849

2025

173

171

76

247

13,021

Subtotal

23,700

6,888

(1,479)

5,409

175,953

Total Americas and Australia

311,860

164,926

3,970

168,896

2,107,230

Europe Core







1996-2014

22,484

14,317

5,193

19,510

87,666

2015

7,291

2,947

3,749

6,696

60,970

2016

6,410

2,873

1,107

3,980

82,180

2017

3,858

1,444

(1,566)

(122)

58,090

2018

8,525

3,081

866

3,947

107,905

2019

15,087

4,885

3,312

8,197

197,307

2020

11,349

4,228

4,087

8,315

138,955

2021

15,145

6,323

2,524

8,847

219,283

2022

16,122

6,720

(1,206)

5,514

255,679

2023

22,895

9,421

1,828

11,249

307,010

2024

33,535

14,734

433

15,167

431,168

2025

1,670

475

549

1,024

109,374

Subtotal

164,371

71,448

20,876

92,324

2,055,587

Europe Insolvency







2014

34

-

34

34

-

2015

46

-

46

46

-

2016

159

21

131

152

133

2017

293

13

156

169

318

2018

471

29

94

123

1,186

2019

1,823

194

48

242

7,028

2020

4,602

396

481

877

14,915

2021

3,356

459

1,256

1,715

16,624

2022

3,572

764

510

1,274

25,950

2023

3,397

1,096

227

1,323

36,605

2024

3,350

1,549

18

1,567

37,729

2025

102

63

75

138

5,029

Subtotal

21,205

4,584

3,076

7,660

145,517

Total Europe

185,576

76,032

23,952

99,984

2,201,104

Total PRA Group

$ 497,436

$ 240,958

$ 27,922

$ 268,880

$ 4,308,334


(1)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2025 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of March 31, 2025

Amounts in millions


Cash Collections

Purchase Period

Purchase
Price (2)(3)

1996-2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Total

Americas and Australia Core














1996-2014

$ 2,336.8

$ 4,371.9

$ 727.8

$ 470.0

$ 311.2

$ 222.5

$ 155.0

$ 96.6

$ 68.8

$ 51.0

$ 40.2

$ 49.4

$ 11.6

$ 6,576.0

2015

443.1

-

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

34.9

19.5

14.1

17.3

3.8

888.3

2016

455.8

-

-

138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

74.2

38.4

24.9

24.0

4.8

1002.6

2017

532.9

-

-

-

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

130.0

76.3

43.8

39.2

7.9

1132.2

2018

654.0

-

-

-

-

122.7

361.9

337.7

239.9

146.1

92.9

75.9

13.9

1391.0

2019

581.5

-

-

-

-

-

143.8

349.0

289.8

177.7

110.3

77.7

13.7

1162.0

2020

435.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

132.9

284.3

192.0

125.8

87.0

15.6

837.6

2021

435.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85.0

177.3

136.8

98.4

18.3

515.8

2022

406.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67.7

195.4

144.7

25.9

433.7

2023

622.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

108.5

285.9

63.4

457.8

2024

823.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

145.9

103.1

249.0

2025

165.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.2

6.2

Subtotal

7,893.3

4,371.9

844.8

837.1

860.9

945.1

1,141.4

1,271.8

1,206.9

946.0

892.7

1,045.4

288.2

14,652.2

Americas Insolvency














1996-2014

1,414.5

1,949.8

340.8

213.0

122.9

59.1

22.6

5.8

3.3

2.3

1.5

1.3

0.3

2,722.7

2015

63.2

-

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.3

0.6

0.3

0.2

-

88.2

2016

91.4

-

-

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

7.4

1.8

0.9

0.6

0.1

119.4

2017

275.3

-

-

-

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

4.9

2.5

0.3

358.6

2018

97.9

-

-

-

-

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

12.7

2.5

0.4

136.4

2019

123.1

-

-

-

-

-

13.4

31.4

39.1

37.8

28.7

14.6

0.9

165.9

2020

62.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.5

16.1

20.4

19.5

17.0

3.3

82.8

2021

55.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.6

17.9

17.5

15.3

3.1

58.4

2022

33.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.2

9.2

11.1

2.8

26.3

2023

91.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.0

25.1

7.2

41.3

2024

68.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12.1

5.1

17.2

2025

13.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

Subtotal

2,388.7

1,949.8

344.2

249.8

222.5

207.9

180.9

155.3

147.4

129.4

104.2

102.3

23.7

3,817.4

Total Americas and Australia

10,282.0

6,321.7

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.4

1,153.0

1,322.3

1,427.1

1,354.3

1,075.4

996.9

1,147.7

311.9

18,469.6

Europe Core














1996-2014

814.5

195.1

297.5

249.9

224.1

209.6

175.3

151.7

151.0

123.6

108.6

101.7

22.5

2,010.6

2015

411.3

-

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

51.4

40.7

33.8

30.4

7.3

597.2

2016

333.1

-

-

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

29.7

27.4

6.4

445.3

2017

252.2

-

-

-

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

20.2

17.9

3.9

256.1

2018

341.8

-

-

-

-

24.3

88.7

71.3

69.1

50.7

41.6

37.1

8.5

391.3

2019

518.6

-

-

-

-

-

48.0

125.7

121.4

89.8

75.1

68.2

15.1

543.3

2020

324.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

32.3

91.7

69.0

56.1

50.1

11.3

310.5

2021

412.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

48.5

89.9

73.0

66.6

15.1

293.1

2022

359.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33.9

83.8

74.7

16.1

208.5

2023

410.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50.2

103.1

22.9

176.2

2024

451.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46.3

33.5

79.8

2025

109.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.7

1.7

Subtotal

4,739.8

195.1

343.3

390.6

407.1

443.4

480.2

519.7

614.6

559.7

572.1

623.5

164.3

5,313.6

Europe Insolvency













2014

10.9

-

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

-

17.2

2015

19.0

-

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.6

0.6

0.4

0.2

-

26.8

2016

39.3

-

-

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

1.3

0.8

0.2

61.4

2017

39.2

-

-

-

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

3.8

1.5

0.3

49.6

2018

44.9

-

-

-

-

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

7.2

3.5

0.5

52.0

2019

77.2

-

-

-

-

-

5.0

21.1

23.9

21.0

17.5

12.9

1.8

103.2

2020

105.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.0

34.6

34.1

29.7

25.5

4.6

134.5

2021

53.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.5

14.4

14.7

15.4

3.4

53.4

2022

44.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.5

12.4

15.2

3.6

35.7

2023

46.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.2

12.7

3.4

20.3

2024

43.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.5

3.3

12.8

2025

5.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

Subtotal

528.8

-

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.7

58.8

93.0

93.8

91.4

97.4

21.2

567.0

Total Europe

5,268.6

195.1

350.6

405.1

429.2

472.2

518.9

578.5

707.6

653.5

663.5

720.9

185.5

5,880.6

Total PRA Group

$ 15,550.6

$ 6,516.8

$ 1,539.6

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.6

$ 1,625.2

$ 1,841.2

$ 2,005.6

$ 2,061.9

$ 1,728.9

$ 1,660.4

$ 1,868.6

$ 497.4

$ 24,350.2


(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

LTM

For the Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in millions)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 71

$ 71

Adjustments:

Income tax expense

23

21

Interest expense, net

238

229

Other expense

1

1

Depreciation and amortization

11

11

Impairment of real estate

1

-

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15

18

Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less
Changes in expected recoveries

824

787

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,184

$ 1,138

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity and displays the Company's ROATE for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):

Balance as of Period End


Average Tangible Equity
Reconciliation (1)



March 31,
2025


March 31,
2024


Q1 2025


Q1 2024

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

$ 1,219,108

$ 1,129,326

$ 1,177,070

$ 1,148,219

Less: Goodwill

420,715

411,846

408,536

421,705

Less: Other intangible assets

1,488

1,666

1,471

1,704

Average tangible equity




$ 767,063

$ 724,810















ROATE (2)







Q1 2025


Q1 2024

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.




$ 3,659

$ 3,475

Return on average tangible equity




1.9 %

1.9 %


1.

Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods.

2.

Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:
 Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
 Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

