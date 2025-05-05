PRA Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
$ 28,588
|
2015
|
3,756
|
2,257
|
(538)
|
1,719
|
|
18,289
|
2016
|
4,794
|
2,925
|
406
|
3,331
|
|
20,128
|
2017
|
7,854
|
4,056
|
1,777
|
5,833
|
|
34,684
|
2018
|
13,926
|
6,122
|
1,997
|
8,119
|
|
63,730
|
2019
|
13,659
|
6,353
|
(1,874)
|
4,479
|
|
60,339
|
2020
|
15,569
|
6,683
|
(1,597)
|
5,086
|
|
67,290
|
2021
|
18,306
|
9,653
|
(2,256)
|
7,397
|
|
115,217
|
2022
|
25,886
|
11,365
|
(315)
|
11,050
|
|
169,095
|
2023
|
63,352
|
32,874
|
(8,290)
|
24,584
|
|
413,774
|
2024
|
103,139
|
66,232
|
8,837
|
75,069
|
|
775,565
|
2025
|
6,332
|
4,310
|
1,250
|
5,560
|
|
164,578
|
Subtotal
|
288,160
|
158,038
|
5,449
|
163,487
|
|
1,931,277
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2014
|
258
|
9
|
250
|
259
|
|
-
|
2015
|
36
|
2
|
31
|
33
|
|
6
|
2016
|
57
|
6
|
12
|
18
|
|
95
|
2017
|
326
|
32
|
147
|
179
|
|
552
|
2018
|
351
|
14
|
127
|
141
|
|
302
|
2019
|
919
|
41
|
(39)
|
2
|
|
985
|
2020
|
3,273
|
315
|
(254)
|
61
|
|
7,780
|
2021
|
3,145
|
500
|
(58)
|
442
|
|
14,361
|
2022
|
2,801
|
609
|
162
|
771
|
|
18,374
|
2023
|
7,215
|
2,242
|
(81)
|
2,161
|
|
61,628
|
2024
|
5,146
|
2,947
|
(1,852)
|
1,095
|
|
58,849
|
2025
|
173
|
171
|
76
|
247
|
|
13,021
|
Subtotal
|
23,700
|
6,888
|
(1,479)
|
5,409
|
|
175,953
|
Total Americas and Australia
|
311,860
|
164,926
|
3,970
|
168,896
|
|
2,107,230
|
Europe Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2014
|
22,484
|
14,317
|
5,193
|
19,510
|
|
87,666
|
2015
|
7,291
|
2,947
|
3,749
|
6,696
|
|
60,970
|
2016
|
6,410
|
2,873
|
1,107
|
3,980
|
|
82,180
|
2017
|
3,858
|
1,444
|
(1,566)
|
(122)
|
|
58,090
|
2018
|
8,525
|
3,081
|
866
|
3,947
|
|
107,905
|
2019
|
15,087
|
4,885
|
3,312
|
8,197
|
|
197,307
|
2020
|
11,349
|
4,228
|
4,087
|
8,315
|
|
138,955
|
2021
|
15,145
|
6,323
|
2,524
|
8,847
|
|
219,283
|
2022
|
16,122
|
6,720
|
(1,206)
|
5,514
|
|
255,679
|
2023
|
22,895
|
9,421
|
1,828
|
11,249
|
|
307,010
|
2024
|
33,535
|
14,734
|
433
|
15,167
|
|
431,168
|
2025
|
1,670
|
475
|
549
|
1,024
|
|
109,374
|
Subtotal
|
164,371
|
71,448
|
20,876
|
92,324
|
|
2,055,587
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
34
|
-
|
34
|
34
|
|
-
|
2015
|
46
|
-
|
46
|
46
|
|
-
|
2016
|
159
|
21
|
131
|
152
|
|
133
|
2017
|
293
|
13
|
156
|
169
|
|
318
|
2018
|
471
|
29
|
94
|
123
|
|
1,186
|
2019
|
1,823
|
194
|
48
|
242
|
|
7,028
|
2020
|
4,602
|
396
|
481
|
877
|
|
14,915
|
2021
|
3,356
|
459
|
1,256
|
1,715
|
|
16,624
|
2022
|
3,572
|
764
|
510
|
1,274
|
|
25,950
|
2023
|
3,397
|
1,096
|
227
|
1,323
|
|
36,605
|
2024
|
3,350
|
1,549
|
18
|
1,567
|
|
37,729
|
2025
|
102
|
63
|
75
|
138
|
|
5,029
|
Subtotal
|
21,205
|
4,584
|
3,076
|
7,660
|
|
145,517
|
Total Europe
|
185,576
|
76,032
|
23,952
|
99,984
|
|
2,201,104
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 497,436
|
$ 240,958
|
$ 27,922
|
$ 268,880
|
|
$ 4,308,334
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the March 31, 2025 exchange rate.
|
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of March 31, 2025
Amounts in millions
|
|
|
Cash Collections
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase
|
1996-2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
Total
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2014
|
$ 2,336.8
|
$ 4,371.9
|
$ 727.8
|
$ 470.0
|
$ 311.2
|
$ 222.5
|
$ 155.0
|
$ 96.6
|
$ 68.8
|
$ 51.0
|
$ 40.2
|
$ 49.4
|
$ 11.6
|
$ 6,576.0
|
2015
|
443.1
|
-
|
117.0
|
228.4
|
185.9
|
126.6
|
83.6
|
57.2
|
34.9
|
19.5
|
14.1
|
17.3
|
3.8
|
888.3
|
2016
|
455.8
|
-
|
-
|
138.7
|
256.5
|
194.6
|
140.6
|
105.9
|
74.2
|
38.4
|
24.9
|
24.0
|
4.8
|
1002.6
|
2017
|
532.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
107.3
|
278.7
|
256.5
|
192.5
|
130.0
|
76.3
|
43.8
|
39.2
|
7.9
|
1132.2
|
2018
|
654.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
122.7
|
361.9
|
337.7
|
239.9
|
146.1
|
92.9
|
75.9
|
13.9
|
1391.0
|
2019
|
581.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
143.8
|
349.0
|
289.8
|
177.7
|
110.3
|
77.7
|
13.7
|
1162.0
|
2020
|
435.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
132.9
|
284.3
|
192.0
|
125.8
|
87.0
|
15.6
|
837.6
|
2021
|
435.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85.0
|
177.3
|
136.8
|
98.4
|
18.3
|
515.8
|
2022
|
406.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67.7
|
195.4
|
144.7
|
25.9
|
433.7
|
2023
|
622.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
108.5
|
285.9
|
63.4
|
457.8
|
2024
|
823.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
145.9
|
103.1
|
249.0
|
2025
|
165.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
Subtotal
|
7,893.3
|
4,371.9
|
844.8
|
837.1
|
860.9
|
945.1
|
1,141.4
|
1,271.8
|
1,206.9
|
946.0
|
892.7
|
1,045.4
|
288.2
|
14,652.2
|
Americas Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2014
|
1,414.5
|
1,949.8
|
340.8
|
213.0
|
122.9
|
59.1
|
22.6
|
5.8
|
3.3
|
2.3
|
1.5
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
2,722.7
|
2015
|
63.2
|
-
|
3.4
|
17.9
|
20.1
|
19.8
|
16.7
|
7.9
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
-
|
88.2
|
2016
|
91.4
|
-
|
-
|
18.9
|
30.4
|
25.0
|
19.9
|
14.4
|
7.4
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
119.4
|
2017
|
275.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49.1
|
97.3
|
80.9
|
58.8
|
44.0
|
20.8
|
4.9
|
2.5
|
0.3
|
358.6
|
2018
|
97.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.7
|
27.4
|
30.5
|
31.6
|
24.6
|
12.7
|
2.5
|
0.4
|
136.4
|
2019
|
123.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13.4
|
31.4
|
39.1
|
37.8
|
28.7
|
14.6
|
0.9
|
165.9
|
2020
|
62.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.5
|
16.1
|
20.4
|
19.5
|
17.0
|
3.3
|
82.8
|
2021
|
55.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.6
|
17.9
|
17.5
|
15.3
|
3.1
|
58.4
|
2022
|
33.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.2
|
9.2
|
11.1
|
2.8
|
26.3
|
2023
|
91.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9.0
|
25.1
|
7.2
|
41.3
|
2024
|
68.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12.1
|
5.1
|
17.2
|
2025
|
13.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Subtotal
|
2,388.7
|
1,949.8
|
344.2
|
249.8
|
222.5
|
207.9
|
180.9
|
155.3
|
147.4
|
129.4
|
104.2
|
102.3
|
23.7
|
3,817.4
|
Total Americas and Australia
|
10,282.0
|
6,321.7
|
1,189.0
|
1,086.9
|
1,083.4
|
1,153.0
|
1,322.3
|
1,427.1
|
1,354.3
|
1,075.4
|
996.9
|
1,147.7
|
311.9
|
18,469.6
|
Europe Core
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1996-2014
|
814.5
|
195.1
|
297.5
|
249.9
|
224.1
|
209.6
|
175.3
|
151.7
|
151.0
|
123.6
|
108.6
|
101.7
|
22.5
|
2,010.6
|
2015
|
411.3
|
-
|
45.8
|
100.3
|
86.2
|
80.9
|
66.1
|
54.3
|
51.4
|
40.7
|
33.8
|
30.4
|
7.3
|
597.2
|
2016
|
333.1
|
-
|
-
|
40.4
|
78.9
|
72.6
|
58.0
|
48.3
|
46.7
|
36.9
|
29.7
|
27.4
|
6.4
|
445.3
|
2017
|
252.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17.9
|
56.0
|
44.1
|
36.1
|
34.8
|
25.2
|
20.2
|
17.9
|
3.9
|
256.1
|
2018
|
341.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24.3
|
88.7
|
71.3
|
69.1
|
50.7
|
41.6
|
37.1
|
8.5
|
391.3
|
2019
|
518.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48.0
|
125.7
|
121.4
|
89.8
|
75.1
|
68.2
|
15.1
|
543.3
|
2020
|
324.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
32.3
|
91.7
|
69.0
|
56.1
|
50.1
|
11.3
|
310.5
|
2021
|
412.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48.5
|
89.9
|
73.0
|
66.6
|
15.1
|
293.1
|
2022
|
359.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33.9
|
83.8
|
74.7
|
16.1
|
208.5
|
2023
|
410.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.2
|
103.1
|
22.9
|
176.2
|
2024
|
451.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46.3
|
33.5
|
79.8
|
2025
|
109.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
Subtotal
|
4,739.8
|
195.1
|
343.3
|
390.6
|
407.1
|
443.4
|
480.2
|
519.7
|
614.6
|
559.7
|
572.1
|
623.5
|
164.3
|
5,313.6
|
Europe Insolvency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
10.9
|
-
|
4.3
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
-
|
17.2
|
2015
|
19.0
|
-
|
3.0
|
4.4
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
1.6
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-
|
26.8
|
2016
|
39.3
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
12.7
|
12.9
|
10.7
|
7.9
|
6.0
|
2.7
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
61.4
|
2017
|
39.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.2
|
7.9
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
9.4
|
6.5
|
3.8
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
49.6
|
2018
|
44.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.6
|
8.4
|
10.3
|
11.7
|
9.8
|
7.2
|
3.5
|
0.5
|
52.0
|
2019
|
77.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.0
|
21.1
|
23.9
|
21.0
|
17.5
|
12.9
|
1.8
|
103.2
|
2020
|
105.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.0
|
34.6
|
34.1
|
29.7
|
25.5
|
4.6
|
134.5
|
2021
|
53.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5.5
|
14.4
|
14.7
|
15.4
|
3.4
|
53.4
|
2022
|
44.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.5
|
12.4
|
15.2
|
3.6
|
35.7
|
2023
|
46.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4.2
|
12.7
|
3.4
|
20.3
|
2024
|
43.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9.5
|
3.3
|
12.8
|
2025
|
5.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Subtotal
|
528.8
|
-
|
7.3
|
14.5
|
22.1
|
28.8
|
38.7
|
58.8
|
93.0
|
93.8
|
91.4
|
97.4
|
21.2
|
567.0
|
Total Europe
|
5,268.6
|
195.1
|
350.6
|
405.1
|
429.2
|
472.2
|
518.9
|
578.5
|
707.6
|
653.5
|
663.5
|
720.9
|
185.5
|
5,880.6
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 15,550.6
|
$ 6,516.8
|
$ 1,539.6
|
$ 1,492.0
|
$ 1,512.6
|
$ 1,625.2
|
$ 1,841.2
|
$ 2,005.6
|
$ 2,061.9
|
$ 1,728.9
|
$ 1,660.4
|
$ 1,868.6
|
$ 497.4
|
$ 24,350.2
|
|
|
(1)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period.
|
(2)
|
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 31, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
|
LTM
|
For the Year Ended
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in millions)
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$ 71
|
$ 71
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
23
|
21
|
Interest expense, net
|
238
|
229
|
Other expense
|
1
|
1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11
|
11
|
Impairment of real estate
|
1
|
-
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
15
|
18
|
Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less
|
824
|
787
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,184
|
$ 1,138
In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity and displays the Company's ROATE for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except for ratio data):
|
|
|
Balance as of Period End
|
|
Average Tangible Equity
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q1 2024
|
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
|
|
$ 1,219,108
|
|
$ 1,129,326
|
|
$ 1,177,070
|
|
$ 1,148,219
|
Less: Goodwill
|
|
420,715
|
|
411,846
|
|
408,536
|
|
421,705
|
Less: Other intangible assets
|
|
1,488
|
|
1,666
|
|
1,471
|
|
1,704
|
Average tangible equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 767,063
|
|
$ 724,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROATE (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q1 2024
|
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 3,659
|
|
$ 3,475
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
|
1.
|
Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods.
|
2.
|
Based on annualized Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]
SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment