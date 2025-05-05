Accuray Announces First SRS/SBRT Patient Treatments In Austria With The Cyberknife® System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The CyberKnife System facilitates ultra-hypofractionated radiation therapy – very high doses of precisely targeted radiation are delivered in a few days versus conventional fractionation where treatments often require 30-40 sessions. The entire procedure is typically completed in just one to five out-patient sessions, providing access to radiation therapy delivered with sub-millimeter accuracy for people who are unable to travel a month or more for care.

"Growing evidence demonstrates that for some indications, ultra-hypofractionation is a proven treatment modality that delivers clinical outcomes as good as conventional fractionation while dramatically reducing the number of treatments and lowering the total cost of care. This data is driving increased adoption of hypofractionated – and ultra-hypofractionated treatments as the standard of care. With this shift we're seeing more clinicians choose the CyberKnife® System, which gives them the confidence they need to deliver efficient, yet effective, treatments to their patients," said Seth Blacksburg, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Accuray.

"Radiation therapy represents an essential treatment option at each stage of the cancer journey, that's why we're committed to providing our customers with the resources they need to get the best possible outcomes with our products," said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray. "We look forward to working with the CyberKnife® Center Salzburg team as they pave the way for improving cancer care. The CyberKnife S7 System is an extremely versatile and precise radiation delivery system, supporting treatment of an expanded range of indications and giving more patients the chance to experience moments that matter."

Estimates suggest the number of cancer cases in Austria will increase by almost 25 percent between 2022 and 20401. A European Cancer Inequalities Registry report indicates Austria gets high marks for reimbursement of oncology medications, though the country's supply of radiotherapy equipment is 27 percent lower than the European Union average and 34 percent lower than economic peers2. While there has been a positive trend since 2012 to address this, continued installation of devices like the CyberKnife System will be key to closing the gap.

"After many years of treating patients as a radiation oncologist in Germany, it was my mission to bring the CyberKnife System to my home country of Austria. From my perspective if the patient has an appropriate indication for high-dose radiotherapy, the system is the device of choice," said Dr. med. univ. Alfred Haidenberger, CyberKnife® Center Salzburg. "The CyberKnife System represents a significant advancement in cancer care and will enable patients to undergo highly precise and effective treatment typically in just a few days, avoiding the weeks of daily sessions often required with conventional radiotherapy. These factors have a major impact on the patient's quality of life."

1 European Cancer Information System (ECIS) of the Joint Research Centre. European Cancer Inequalities Registry. Country Cancer Profile. Accessed March 4, 2025.

2 Ibid.

