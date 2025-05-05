Coherus To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its first quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, May 12, 2025. Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2025, Coherus' management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Monday, May 12, 2025, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:

Webcast:

The press release with the first quarter 2025 financial results and related materials will be available at before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the Coherus website at /events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus

Coherus is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. Our strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both our pipeline candidates as well as our partners', driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and gastric cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer and in hepatocellular carcinoma.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit .

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Jodi Sievers

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

...