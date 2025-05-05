ARRAY Technologies Enhances ARRAY STI H250™ Tracker With Smartrack® Backtracking And Diffuse Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New smart software helps boost energy yield on uneven and sloped terrain with backtracking and diffuse features

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software and services, today announced the expansion of its SmarTrack® software to include backtracking and diffuse optimization capabilities for its ARRAY STI H250TM dual-row tracker. This advancement brings algorithm training and optimization tools, already proven on the DuraTrack® platform, to H250 installations across Europe and other global markets.

“Our H250 tracker has long been a trusted solution in markets with challenging site conditions, and the addition of SmarTrack Backtracking and Diffuse takes its performance to the next level,” said Neil Manning, president and chief operating officer of ARRAY Technologies.“By applying algorithmic training and real-time sensor data, we're empowering our customers to optimize their solar energy output across more geographies and more terrain types, ultimately improving project returns.”

Engineered to tackle the challenges of irregular terrain, the H250 tracker is widely deployed in Europe, South America, and Africa. With the addition of SmarTrack® Backtracking and Diffuse, project developers and asset owners can now further improve energy production in complex environments and variable weather conditions. These tools help trackers automatically adjust to minimize shading and maximize light capture, even on cloudy days.



ARRAY SmarTrackTM Backtracking uses algorithmic training and terrain analysis and production data to reduce shading and maximize morning and evening energy generation. The system intelligently adjusts each motor block based on its unique slope characteristics, leading to sustained improvements in energy yield. Once optimized, backtracking parameters remain valid for the life of the project. ARRAY SmarTrackTM Diffuse allows projects to continue performing at a high level during overcast conditions. By analyzing real-time Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) sensor data, the system dynamically flattens tracker angles to capture more scattered light, increasing energy capture when direct sunlight is limited.

These capabilities were validated in Spain and Brazil and are available for immediate deployment on new and existing H250 projects. In combination with ARRAY's hardware and integrated software platform, SmarTrack is currently optimizing over 5 GW of solar capacity worldwide.

To learn more about SmarTrack software or the H250 tracker, visit arraytechinc.com .

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website . Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Nicole Stewart

505-589-8257

...

Investor Relations Contact

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

...