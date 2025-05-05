Upwork Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achieves record first quarter with revenue of $192.7 million, GAAP net income of $37.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $56.0 million, resulting in 20% profit margin and 29% adjusted EBITDA margin

Reiterates FY2025 revenue guidance and raises full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. “Upwork is off to a strong start in 2025, delivering record first-quarter results across revenue and profitability, a testament to the team's accelerated execution and the resilience of our business model,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork.“We are incredibly excited by the early impact of our strategic product investments in AI, which are already enhancing customer productivity and engagement. With positive momentum across our business and a winning strategy for AI innovation, we are confident in our path to expand market share, drive ongoing profitability, and continue to be the category leader at the intersection of talent, technology and work.” “Our first-quarter results demonstrate our commitment to driving strong and expanding profit margins while investing in growth,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork.“Our continued focus on cost discipline, combined with better-than-expected revenue performance, drove another quarter of record profitability, more than doubling net income from the prior year to $37.7 million, achieving $56.0 million in adjusted EBITDA and a new high of 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. This strong performance enables us to increase our adjusted EBITDA guidance range for 2025 and underscores our dedication to expanding profitability and growing free cash flow as we continue toward more meaningful topline growth.” First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 1% year-over-year to $192.7 million in the first quarter of 2025

Active clients of 812,000

GSV per active client of $4,912 increased 3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025 reflecting positive growth for the first time in six quarters

Net income was $37.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, more than double net income of $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2024

Diluted earnings per share was $0.27 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.13 in the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $56.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $33.3 million in the first quarter of 2024

Cash provided by operating activities 2 was $37.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 Free cash flow 1, 2 was $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to free cash flow of $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 First Quarter Operational Highlights Empowering Customers with AI

UmaTM, Upwork's Mindful AI, continues to gain traction as an always-on work companion with 52% more users engaging with Uma in Q1 2025 versus Q4 2024

AI-enabled features are unlocking growth, improving user experience and driving incremental spend. Examples include Uma-powered Proposal Writer increasing engagement by 58% and Uma on Upwork's homepage increasing user engagement by 340% Launching several high-impact features in Q2 2025 focused on driving increased engagement, bids and incremental revenue, as we evolve Upwork into the world's premier, largest-scale AI-native marketplace

AI Category Growth

GSV from AI-related work grew 25% year-over-year in Q1 2025 and GSV from prompt engineering increased 52% year-over-year while also growing quarter-over-quarter Freelance professionals working on AI-related work continued to earn more than a 40% premium per hour compared to freelancers working on non-AI-related work in Q1 2025 Enterprise

Upwork Business Plus, a premium plan that provides a smoother glidepath for larger clients and closes the gap between Marketplace and Enterprise offerings, continues to ramp successfully

Business Plus active clients increased over 100% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025

37% of active clients for Business Plus are new clients, demonstrating a resonant value proposition Managed Services revenue grew 3% year-over-year in Q1 2025 Monetization Strategies

Continued strength in ads & monetization, with revenue increasing 23% year-over-year in Q1 2025 Freelancer Plus subscription revenue grew 20% year-over-year and Connects revenue grew 25% year-over-year in Q1 2025 Financial Guidance & Outlook Upwork's guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2025 is:

Revenue: $184 million to $189 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $45 million to $49 million

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 141 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.26 to $0.28 Upwork's guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2025 is:

Revenue: $740 million to $760 million

Adjusted EBITDA : $190 million to $200 million

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 138 million to 142 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.14 to $1.18 Stock-based compensation expense $60 million to $65 million



UPWORK INC.

Key Financial and Operational Metrics

(In thousands, except percentages and basis points)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Change GSV(1) $ 987,712 $ 1,008,797 (2.1 ) % Marketplace revenue(1) $ 166,293 $ 164,330 1 % Enterprise revenue(1) $ 26,413 $ 26,607 (1 ) % Gross profit $ 150,900 $ 146,744 3 % Gross profit margin 78 % 77 % 145 bps Operating expenses $ 112,210 $ 133,695 (16 ) % Net income $ 37,730 $ 18,442 105 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 56,011 $ 33,325 68 % Profit margin 20 % 10 % 992 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 29 % 17 % 1,161 bps Cash provided by operating activities(3) $ 36,965 $ 14,814 150 % Free cash flow(1)(2)(3) $ 30,790 $ 12,149 153 %





As of March 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 % Change Active clients(1) 812 872 (7)%

(1) See Key Definitions in our first quarter 2025 earnings presentation.

(2) An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

(3) The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and client receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's first quarter 2025 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at to view Upwork's first quarter 2025 earnings presentation.

Disclosure Information

We use our Investor Relations website our Blog our X handle Hayden Brown's X handle and LinkedIn profile and Erica Gessert's LinkedIn profile as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork's trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork's platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

Contact:

Investor Relations

...

Safe Harbor:

This press release of Upwork Inc. (the“Company,”“we,”“us,” or“our”) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including expected financial results for the second quarter and full year 2025, information or predictions concerning the future of our business or strategy, anticipated events and trends, potential growth or growth prospects, competitive position, technological and market trends, industry environment, the economy, our plans with respect to share repurchases, the expected impact of strategic initiatives, and other future conditions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections as of the date hereof about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, known and unknown risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control, and you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We make no representation that the projected results will be achieved or that future events and circumstances will occur, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from our expectations. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, conform these statements to actual results, or make changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2025, and in our other SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at and on the SEC's website at Additional information will also be set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, when filed.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information herein. This press release is made solely for informational purposes.

Upwork,“Uma, Upwork's Mindful AI,” and other registered or common law trade names, trademarks, or service marks of Upwork appearing in this press release are the property of Upwork. This presentation may also contain additional trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies, including names and brands. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Marketplace $ 166,293 $ 164,330 Enterprise 26,413 26,607 Total revenue 192,706 190,937 Cost of revenue 41,806 44,193 Gross profit 150,900 146,744 Operating expenses Research and development 46,152 52,916 Sales and marketing 35,751 47,851 General and administrative 28,048 32,001 Provision for transaction losses 2,259 927 Total operating expenses 112,210 133,695 Income from operations 38,690 13,049 Other income, net 6,317 6,722 Income before income taxes 45,007 19,771 Income tax provision (7,277 ) (1,329 ) Net income $ 37,730 $ 18,442 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 135,208 136,357 Diluted 142,777 143,657





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,449 $ 305,757 Marketable securities 317,619 316,344 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 215,942 195,736 Trade and client receivables, net 77,917 75,490 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,086 17,727 Total current assets 938,013 911,054 Property and equipment, net 34,927 30,056 Goodwill 121,064 121,064 Intangible assets, net 11,174 12,989 Operating lease asset 5,550 5,752 Deferred tax asset 127,762 128,779 Other assets, noncurrent 1,576 1,919 Total assets $ 1,240,066 $ 1,211,613 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,115 $ 6,128 Escrow funds payable 215,942 195,736 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,143 59,300 Deferred revenue 7,496 7,269 Total current liabilities 274,696 268,433 Debt, noncurrent 358,389 357,928 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 10,385 9,567 Other liabilities, noncurrent 2,254 308 Total liabilities 645,724 636,236 Stockholders' equity Common stock 13 14 Additional paid-in capital 634,527 653,575 Accumulated and other comprehensive income 548 264 Accumulated deficit (40,746 ) (78,476 ) Total stockholders' equity 594,342 575,377 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,240,066 $ 1,211,613





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 37,730 $ 18,442 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 2,066 796 Depreciation and amortization 4,861 3,146 Amortization of debt issuance costs 460 460 Accretion of discount on purchases of marketable securities, net (1,943 ) (4,876 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 202 847 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 188 188 Stock-based compensation expense 12,272 16,942 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables(1) (3,535 ) (3,231 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,298 ) (2,129 ) Operating lease liability 830 (1,549 ) Accounts payable (1,987 ) 782 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,108 ) (10,897 ) Deferred revenue 227 (4,107 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,965 14,814 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (50,708 ) (149,876 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 51,380 131,772 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 280 26,909 Purchases of property and equipment (2,472 ) (177 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (3,703 ) (2,488 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,223 ) 6,140 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Change in escrow funds payable, net(1) 19,258 1,392 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and common stock warrants 652 106 Repurchase of common stock (33,054 ) (66,876 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (13,144 ) (65,378 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 18,598 (44,424 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period 505,593 296,418 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period $ 524,191 $ 251,994

(1) The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and client receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 304,449 $ 305,757 Restricted cash 3,800 4,390 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 215,942 195,736 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 524,191 $ 505,883

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that we present. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the second quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 37,730 $ 18,442 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 12,272 16,942 Depreciation and amortization 4,861 3,146 Other income, net (6,317 ) (6,722 ) Income tax provision 7,277 1,329 Other(1) 188 188 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,011 $ 33,325 Profit margin 20 % 10 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29 % 17 % Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 41,806 $ 44,193 Stock-based compensation expense (187 ) (466 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP 41,619 43,727 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 22 % 23 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 23 % Gross profit, GAAP $ 150,900 $ 146,744 Stock-based compensation expense 187 466 Gross profit, Non-GAAP 151,087 147,210 Gross margin, GAAP 78 % 77 % Gross margin, Non-GAAP 78 % 77 % Research and development, GAAP $ 46,152 $ 52,916 Stock-based compensation expense (5,812 ) (7,370 ) Intangible amortization (1,315 ) (399 ) Research and development, Non-GAAP 39,025 45,147 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 24 % 28 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 20 % 24 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 35,751 $ 47,851 Stock-based compensation expense (1,501 ) (2,936 ) Intangible amortization (500 ) - Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP 33,750 44,915 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 19 % 25 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 18 % 24 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 28,048 $ 32,001 Stock-based compensation expense (4,772 ) (6,170 ) Other(1) (188 ) (188 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP 23,088 25,643 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 15 % 17 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 12 % 13 % Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 112,210 $ 133,695 Stock-based compensation expense (12,085 ) (16,476 ) Intangible amortization (1,815 ) (399 ) Other(1) (188 ) (188 ) Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP 98,122 116,632 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 58 % 70 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 51 % 61 % Income from operations, GAAP $ 38,690 $ 13,049 Stock-based compensation expense 12,272 16,942 Intangible amortization 1,815 399 Other(1) 188 188 Income from operations, Non-GAAP 52,965 30,578 Net income, GAAP $ 37,730 $ 18,442 Stock-based compensation expense 12,272 16,942 Intangible amortization 1,815 399 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3,631 ) (5,571 ) Other(1) 188 188 Net income, Non-GAAP 48,374 30,400 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, GAAP Basic (in millions) 135.2 136.4 Diluted (in millions) 142.8 143.7 Basic earnings per share, GAAP $ 0.28 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share, GAAP $ 0.27 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP Basic (in millions) 135.2 136.4 Diluted (in millions) 142.8 143.7 Basic earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.36 $ 0.22 Diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.34 $ 0.22

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.2 million of expense related to our Tides Foundation Warrant.





UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 36,965 $ 14,814 Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software (6,175 ) (2,665 ) Free cash flow $ 30,790 $ 12,149

____________

1 An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

2 The Company elected to change the presentation of certain cash flows on its Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow, reclassifying the change in Trade and client receivables, related to amounts received on behalf of talent to fund their escrow account, from operating activities to financing activities. Prior period comparative amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.