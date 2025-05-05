Ekso Bionics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments



Strengthened financial position by improving operating cash burn by 43% combined with $3.8 million in net proceeds from the exercise of warrants



Named National Seating & Mobility (“NSM”) as its exclusive Ekso Indego® Personal device distributor within the U.S. complex rehabilitation technology (“CRT”) industry

Named Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics Group (“Bionic P&O”) as its first Ekso Indego® Personal device distributor within the orthotics and prosthetics industry



“Over the past few weeks, we have significantly expanded access to Ekso Indego Personal via potentially transformative partnerships with two key leaders within their respective industries,” said Scott Davis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.“NSM, which operates in the CRT industry, brings a network of over 180 locations and more than 2,400 team members, who support more than 250,000 mobility solutions each year. While Bionic P&O, a leading national provider of prosthetic and orthotic solutions, is an ABC accredited independent clinical practice group that now operates across 12 states. Both partnerships represent Ekso Bionics' first entrances into these large and growing markets, and we believe that will start to see increased contribution from our Personal Health products in 2025 as a result.”

Summary First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded revenue of $3.4 million, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to lower sales of legacy EksoNR devices, partially offset by higher Ekso Indego® Personal device sales.

Gross profit for the 2025 first quarter was $1.8 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 53.5%, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2024, representing a gross margin of 51.9%. The change in gross profit was driven by a decrease in revenues from Enterprise Health devices, partially offset by cost savings in supply chain and a reduction in service costs. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to cost savings in supply chain and a reduction in service costs, partially offset by lower margin sales related to increased volume through distribution.

Sales and marketing expenses for the 2025 first quarter were $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower headcount and travel expenses.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's use of product development consultants and lower discretionary payroll, partially offset by severance expense.

General and administrative expenses for the 2025 first quarter were $2.6 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an impairment loss of an intangible asset, higher legal and audit costs, partially offset by lower discretionary payroll.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the 2025 first quarter was $2.9 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company used $2.0 million of net cash in operations, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $8.1 million.

Conference Call Details

Ekso Bionics is pleased to invite all interested parties to participate in a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, during which time the financial results and recent business developments will be discussed.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or 201-389-0877 (international). The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at under“Presentations & Events” in the Investors section.

