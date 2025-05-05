Siriuspoint Announces Dividend On Series B Preference Shares
SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.7 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit
