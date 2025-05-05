Aterian Sets Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call
Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:
- (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) (646) 307-1963 (International)
Passcode: 1616427
Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.
About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Walmart and Target in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites. Our primary brands include Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller Living, PurSteam, Healing Solutions and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more about Aterian and its brands, visit aterian.io
Contact:
The Equity Group
Devin Sullivan
Managing Director
...
Conor Rodriguez
Associate
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment