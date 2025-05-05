Aterian Sets Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement & Investor Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUMMIT, N.J., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a technology-enabled consumer products company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:



(800) 715-9871 (Domestic) (646) 307-1963 (International)

Passcode: 1616427

Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at . The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Walmart and Target in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites. Our primary brands include Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller Living, PurSteam, Healing Solutions and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more about Aterian and its brands, visit aterian.io

Contact:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

...

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

...