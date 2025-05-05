North Dakota's Role In UAS And Defense Innovation Takes Center Stage In New Webinar Series

Produced by UAS Magazine and BBI International, the Seven-Part Webinar Series will Focus on North Dakota's Rising Influence in UAS

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UAS Magazine , with support from the Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce, announced this week the launch of a seven-part national webinar series highlighting North Dakota's rising influence in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), defense innovation, and aerospace research and development.“This series will highlight the unparalleled momentum within North Dakota's UAS ecosystem,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of UAS Magazine.“With support from the Grand Forks Chamber and other regional partners, we're assembling regional and national experts to discuss the technologies and collaborations emerging from North Dakota that are helping shape the future of the UAS industry and strengthening our national defense.”The series will begin on May 29, 2025, with a premier session titled: Airpower Evolution: CCA, the Golden Dome, and Regional Defense Innovation in Grand ForksDate: May 29, 2025Time: 2:00 PM CSTSpeakers Include:.Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, USAF (Ret.) – Dean, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell, USAF (Ret.) – Senior Resident Fellow, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.Heather Penney – Senior Resident Fellow, Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.John Nelson – COO, UAS MagazineThis exclusive webinar will explore how North Dakota-especially Grand Forks-is becoming a national epicenter for UAS innovation and Arctic-focused aerospace strategy. Lt. Gen. Deptula will open with a look at the strategic evolution of UAVs and the region's robust infrastructure, including the emerging Golden Dome initiative. Brig. Gen. Cantwell will focus on the Arctic domain's critical importance, while Heather Penney will highlight the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programs and the opportunity for Grand Forks to lead in next-generation UAS development.About the SeriesThe webinar series will run monthly through November 2025, featuring thought leaders from defense, economic development, UAS operations, and aerospace technology. Upcoming sessions will explore topics including workforce development, Project ULTRA, startup investment, counter-UAS technologies, and advanced radar systems. Speakers will include leaders from GrandSKY, Northern Plains UAS Test Site, the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, The HIVE, O'Leary Ventures, government officials, and others.Registration HereAbout UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world's leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, and the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

Marla DeFoe

BBI International

+1 701-746-8385

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.