Honest Elections Project Action Encourages Texas Lawmakers To Pass Ranked-Choice Voting And Foreign Funding Bans

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Honest Elections Project Action launched a five-figure digital ad campaign to encourage Texas lawmakers to advance two bills to further enhance election integrity in Texas, SB 310 and SB 2035 , legislation to ban ranked-choice voting (RCV) and the foreign funding of ballot issue campaigns. The campaign includes a mobile billboard that can be seen around the Capitol.

Jason Snead , Executive Director of Honest Elections Project Action , released the following statement:

"States across the country are stepping up to ban ranked-choice voting and stop foreign influence in state politics, and Texas should not be left behind. We urge the Texas Senate to advance SB 2035 and ensure that the voices of American citizens are not drowned out by foreign billionaires and the organizations they fund. It is also long past time for Texas to ban ranked-choice voting. The Texas House should swiftly pass SB 310 and make Texas the 17th state to ban this convoluted voting scheme. By banning ranked-choice voting and foreign funding, Texas lawmakers have the chance to safeguard public confidence in elections by making sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat."

RCV Background

RCV has been banned in 16 states across the country to pre-empt liberal D.C.-based groups pushing states and localities to adopt RCV. In 2024, six states rejected ballot measures to implement RCV. Many localities that have tried using RCV have repealed it in short order. In Utah, more than half of the cities participating in an RCV pilot program have walked away citing voter confusion and distrust.

The Texas Senate has passed SB-310, but the bill is awaiting action in the House. See Honest Elections Project Action's one-pager on SB-310 here .

Foreign Funding Background

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has pumped more than $280 million into the liberal Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has in turn poured $130 million into ballot issue campaigns across the country, including $100,000 in Texas. Although foreign nationals are barred from contributing to candidates and PACs, a loophole exists in federal law that allows foreigners to contribute to ballot issue campaigns. Six states have passed legislation to ban the direct and indirect funding of ballot issue campaigns by foreign nationals.

The Texas Senate State Affairs Committee has passed the bill, and it now awaits action on the Senate floor.

SOURCE Honest Elections Project Action

