Mikeworldwide Wins Grand Stevie As Most-Awarded PR Agency In The American Business Awards

The PR agency is celebrated for excellence in brand, crisis, and integrated campaigns.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading reputation-first, culturally relevant communications agency, has been named the most awarded PR agency in the 2025 American Business Awards®, earning a coveted Grand Stevie Award.

The Stevie® Awards are one of the most prestigious business honors in the world, recognizing outstanding achievements across industries and company sizes. The agency received recognition across both agency and campaign categories, including a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations as well as a Bronze Stevie for Public Relations Agency of the Year. Award winning campaigns that contributed to the overall win count include:

Kentucky Derby: 150 - Commemorating a cultural milestone, MWW fused long-standing tradition with modern media to tell a powerful brand story around the historic year, driving national engagement and earned media resonance.



Gold: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Sport Silver: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Integrated Communications

Nikon Creators Camp - Designed to uplift emerging talent and showcase Nikon's relevance in the creator economy, this campaign delivered immersive experiences and rich storytelling that reached a new generation of image-makers.



Gold: Brand Experience of the Year - Consumer

Bronze: Branded Content Campaign of the Year Bronze: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Content Marketing

Red Lobster - MWW provided strategic and rapid-response counsel during a critical moment for the beloved restaurant chain, preserving brand trust and media credibility through expert navigation of complex reputational challenges.



Gold: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Brand/Reputation Management

Gold: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Issues Management Gold: Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Crisis Communications (Online)

"This recognition isn't just about awards, it's about the power of perspective," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Our team has a rare ability to anticipate what's next and turn that foresight into culture-shaping work that drives business outcomes and proves that rigorous execution always matters."

These awards further establish MWW's leadership in helping brands shape, protect, and grow their businesses in an evolving cultural and media landscape. To view the full list of 2025 Stevie Award winners, visit:

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. For further information about MikeWorldWide and its services, please visit .

SOURCE MikeWorldWide

