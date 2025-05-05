Bonelli Systems Expands Managed IT Services Nationwide, Leveraging Microsoft Azure Expertise
With a team of seasoned professionals and cutting-edge technology, Bonelli Systems is set to transform IT management for businesses across the United States.
DALLAS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonelli Systems , a premier Managed Service Provider, is proud to announce the national expansion of its enterprise-grade managed IT services , delivering cutting-edge IT support, cybersecurity , and cloud infrastructure to businesses across the U.S. Founded by Michael de Blok, a former Microsoft engineer with over two-and-a-half decades of global IT experience, Bonelli Systems is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their digital operations.
As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Infrastructure (Azure), Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), and Security, Bonelli Systems leverages its deep expertise in Microsoft Azure to drive innovation and compliance. The company's services include:
-
Managed IT Services: 24/7 Helpdesk, Remote Monitoring & Management , Patch Management, and Endpoint Backup.
Cybersecurity & Compliance: Endpoint Detection & Response, AI-powered email security, Dark Web Monitoring, and NIST 800-53 alignment.
Network Assessments: Vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and compliance audits.
Legal Tech: Clio integration , cloud telephony, and Windows-to-Mac migrations via Tired of Windows and Ransomware Scares®.
Business Automation: Customized Bonelli Systems CRM for lead management, sales funnels, and integrations with Microsoft 365 .
"Our national expansion makes world-class IT accessible to every business," said Michael de Blok, CEO. "From Law Firms, Oil & Gas Organizations to Financial firms, we deliver secure, efficient solutions tailored to your needs." Watch our videos: Managed IT Overview , AI-Powered Cybersecurity , and Azure Expertise .
Bonelli Systems offers a unique Text with an IT Engineer® service for legal professionals, ensuring direct access to senior engineers. With a track record serving Fortune 500 companies and specialized industries, Bonelli Systems is poised to become a leading national MSP.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Bonelli Systems or contact:
Bonelli Systems
18383 Preston Road, Suite #202
Dallas, TX 75252
Phone: 469-518-6987
Email: office@bonellisystems
About Bonelli Systems
Bonelli Systems is a leading Managed Service Provider dedicated to empowering businesses with secure, efficient IT solutions. With a focus on IT consulting , network detection , and business automation, Bonelli Systems leverages its Microsoft Solutions Partner status to deliver innovative solutions.
