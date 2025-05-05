Xrenergy Up As Much As +3,094,634% On First Day Listed On The XRP Ledger. Ticker : $XRE

403
(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) xREnergy (“$XRE”) is a real world asset (“RWA”) cryptocurrency on the XRP Ledger (“XRPL”) created to tokenize ownership interests in power generation, energy storage, transmission, real estate, water rights, mineral rights, fuel supply, energy trading and other energy industry related assets. By: xREnergy AUSTIN, Texas – May 5, 2025 – xREnergy (“$XRE”) is a real world asset (“RWA”) cryptocurrency on the XRP Ledger (“XRPL”) created to tokenize ownership interests in power generation, energy storage, transmission, real estate, water rights, mineral rights, fuel supply, energy trading and other energy industry related assets. $XRE was up as much as +3,094,634% on its first day listed on the XRP Ledger.
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
