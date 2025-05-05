Xrenergy Up As Much As +3,094,634% On First Day Listed On The XRP Ledger. Ticker : $XRE

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)– xREnergy (“$XRE”) is a real world asset (“RWA”) cryptocurrency on the XRP Ledger (“XRPL”) created to tokenize ownership interests in power generation, energy storage, transmission, real estate, water rights, mineral rights, fuel supply, energy trading and other energy industry related assets. $XRE was up as much as +3,094,634% on its first day listed on the XRP Ledger.







The $XRE tokens will represent ownership interest in assets that take large amounts of capital to develop, construct and operate and the tokenization will allow small individual investors an opportunity to participate in the fractionalized assets. XRPL allows for transparent and secure tokenizing of assets along with typically increased liquidity all due to the XRPL blockchain technology. The $XRE tokenized ownership interest in these energy assets may take form as direct investment in assets, indirect investment in assets and the potential combination of direct and indirect investment. The tokenized ownership interest in these energy assets will provide new opportunities for investment. Josh Case is also the creator and CEO of Sober the Sober Token spreading the good $BUZZ which was previously announced last week and is currently being developed. Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.