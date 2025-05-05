Sober.Buzz The Sober Token : Ticker $BUZZ

AUSTIN, Texas – May 2, 2025 – Sober is the Sober Token spreading the good $BUZZ. Sober is the cryptocurrency being developed by alcoholics and addicts in recovery with the goal of creating a global sober community that supports each other, supports those with the desire to overcome their addiction and supports those supporting loved ones in recovery. Sober was created with the intention to help as many people as possible break free from the chains of addiction while believing it's never too late to live a healthy and sober life with the good $BUZZ.

The Sober team has plans to develop the following token utilities with the communities involvement to spread the good $BUZZ:



Gift Sober to family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and strangers as a“Token of Support” spreading the good $BUZZ. These gift Sober tokens can then be used to make purchases from the Sober store or can be put to other uses.

Purchasing Sober swag for you and the people you care about whether in recovery or supporting someone in their recovery spreading the good $BUZZ. Sober will have clothing and other items which will further bring attention to the good being done at Sober.

Purchasing Sober email handle(s) to spread good $BUZZ and to stay in touch with other Sober community members along with everyone else bringing visibility to Sober.

Voting rights for funding recovery related charitable activities helping to pick where to spread the good $BUZZ. These causes could range from providing assistance to homeless and the lower income population struggling with addiction and mental health, sponsoring those who desire to live in sobriety tuition for rehabilitation & treatment programs, mental health services and other support.

Donate to community selected charitable causes to directly spread the good #BUZZ.

Access to recovery content and input on the content to be created. Examples include Sober podcasts with special guests, newsletters, message board, in person and virtual events along with other interactive community experiences.

Ability to suggest other Sober token uses to maximize the spreading of the good $BUZZ.

Using the Sober token as a medium of exchange for goods and services outside of the community spreading the good $BUZZ to others.

You never know if someone is struggling and the Sober token is a reminder to us all of how precious one's sobriety is and how overcoming addiction is a lifelong journey that's difficult but worth it. And potentially much more as the Sober community grows and matures the spreading of the good $BUZZ can take many forms in the future.

Sober officially began April 24, 2025 but has been“buzzing” around amongst the team for several months. Milestones the Sober team have accomplished to date:

Created $BUZZ token.$BUZZ Contract Address: 0x924556cae14ab58ff08b1617e8c12569ca2df6f0$BUZZ EtherscanUniswap Exchange ListingCurrent Wallets: MetaMask, Trust and AtomicEstablishing Sober and social media presence on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , Medium and Telegram .Preliminary Tokenomics10,000,000,000 $BUZZ tokens created.Token Sales: 40% (4,000,000,000)Staking & Rewards: 15% (1,500,000,000)Liquidity: 15% (1,500,000,000)Marketing and Charitable Donations: 15% (1,500,000,000)Team: 15% (1,500,000,000)

Next steps for Sober include:



Sober fundraising campaign to raise capital to fund the building out of team with both crypto and substance abuse rehabilitation experts, company infrastructure, marketing, legal, accounting, building partnerships within the recovery community along with other startup costs.

Final development of the $BUZZ Whitepaper and Roadmap. Further expanding the Sober community to spread the good $BUZZ.

The Sober team expects to have the $BUZZ token available for the community to purchase sometime in Q4 2025.

Sober will leave you with the projects vision which is to help as many people as possible overcome the self sabotage, broken relationships and missed opportunities alcoholism and addiction bring into ones life and the lives of those around them. The good #BUZZ this global community will bring will change lives and end generational trauma for those that truly are done suffering and causing others suffering. Sober believes it's never too late and no one is ever too far gone to live a clean and sober life. Community let's all spread some of that good $BUZZ!

Sober LLC... Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.