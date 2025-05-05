Seychelles And Sweden Satisfied With Level Of Cooperation And Ready To Elevate Bilateral Relations To Greater Heights

H.E. Caroline Vicini, outgoing Ambassador of Sweden to Seychelles, paid a farewell visit to Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, on Monday 5th May 2025.

During their meeting, Minister Radegonde expressed gratitude for Sweden' support to improve regional maritime security through its participation in EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA, a mission that continues to play a critical role in countering piracy in the Indian Ocean.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the United Nation's adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) in 2024, an important development to support Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to gain access to more affordable financing.

Ambassador Vicini informed that her Government is ready to share expertise on sustainable port development with Seychelles, an area where Sweden has made significant progress. Additionally, both diplomats expressed interest in finalising a Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement to strengthen cooperation in addressing transnational crimes.

As a farewell gesture, Ambassador Vicini announced that she will donate a collection of children's books to the Seychelles National Library. Minister Radegonde expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Vicini's contributions during her tenure and conveyed his best wishes in her future endeavours.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Affairs Department - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.