African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Had A Constructive Engagement With H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit, In Juba, South Sudan


2025-05-05 03:16:46
Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, arrived in Juba, Republic of South Sudan, this morning. He had a constructive engagement with H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the State House this afternoon. During his visit, he also held discussions with H.E. Amb. Monday Simaya Kumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation,&senior members of the Cabinet. The high-level consultations focused on supporting the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), reaffirming the African Union's unwavering commitment to peace, dialogue,&reconciliation.

