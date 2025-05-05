United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Awards President Of Tanzania 'Mother Of The Nation Order'

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has awarded H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, the 'Mother of the Nation Order' in recognition of her distinguished achievements and her prominent efforts in supporting sustainable prosperity and strengthening social cohesion.

The President of Tanzania received the decoration from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting held today between the two sides, in the presence of Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, at the beginning of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to the East African nation.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of Tanzania, and his wishes for more progress and prosperity to her country and its people, affirming the privileged relations between the two nations.

The President of Tanzania, in turn, conveyed her greetings to the UAE President, and her wishes for sustained prosperity and progress to the UAE.

The meeting discussed the friendship and prospects to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields that serve their mutual interests, including economic, trade, investment, and development sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in visiting Tanzania and meeting President Dr. Samia Hassan, emphasising the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation and build fruitful partnerships with the United Republic of Tanzania that support sustainable development in both countries and enhance the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Dr Samia Hassan witnessed the signing of a mutual administrative cooperation agreement on customs matters between the two countries. The agreement was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Mwigulu L. Nchemba, Tanzanian Minister of Finance.

They also witnessed the signing of an MoU on investment cooperation in the mining sector, signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Anthony Peter Mavunde, Tanzanian Minister of Minerals.

Additionally, they witnessed the signing of an MoU between the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Tanzanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, regarding the establishment of a bilateral Business Council. The MoU was signed by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Vincent Minja, President of the Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Khalifa Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, UAE Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.