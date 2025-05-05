403
Ecuador And Israel Cement Security Alliance As Jerusalem Office Opens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador solidified a strategic partnership with Israel during his first official visit to Jerusalem on May 4, 2025, according to official statements from both governments.
The visit marked the historic opening of Ecuador's Innovation Research and Development Center with diplomatic status in Jerusalem. Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Noboa, praising him as "a great friend."
He also expressed gratitude for Ecuador's decision to establish a diplomatic office in Jerusalem. Herzog called it "a huge step forward" in bilateral relations that span 75 years. Security cooperation dominated discussions as Ecuador battles rising crime rates.
The South American nation currently faces the highest homicide rate in Latin America, with nearly double the killings of Mexico. This surge stems from drug trafficking routes, territorial conflicts, and alliances between local gangs and international cartels.
"We respect and value your expertise in technology and defense. We would like to work together," Noboa told Herzog, acknowledging Ecuador's domestic struggle against terrorism. He emphasized that "peace must sometimes be attained through strength."
Ecuador has remained a loyal customer of Israeli defense products since the mid-1970s. The relationship includes purchases of aircraft, missiles, drones, radars, and cybersecurity systems. In 2019, Israel provided assistance following a series of cyber attacks on Ecuador.
Ecuador-Israel Relations Strengthen with Diplomatic Visit
The bilateral connection dates back to before Israel's establishment. Ecuador opened its doors to Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany and voted in favor of UN Resolution 181 in 1947, which provided the foundation for Israel's creation.
Formal diplomatic relations began in 1949. Beyond security, the partnership spans multiple sectors. Around 5,000 Ecuadorian professionals have participated in Israel's Mashav scholarship program.
They received training in agriculture, health, education, rural development, and technology. Israeli companies have invested in Ecuador's irrigation, biofuels, solar energy, and security sectors.
Noboa's delegation included Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo, and Interior Minister Mónica Palencia. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed them, calling Noboa "a true friend of Israel."
Both leaders also addressed the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza, with Noboa stating, "We cannot have a situation like this in the 21st century." He expressed support for the return of all hostages held by Hamas.
The visit comes as Ecuador also strengthens security ties with the United States. Recent plans reveal preparations for US forces at a naval facility in Ecuador's coastal city of Manta, designed to combat transnational criminal organizations that have fueled violence across the country.
