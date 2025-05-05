XRP, BTC, ETH Lead In Crypto Investment Funds, Drawing $2 Billion In Weekly Inflows

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Crypto investment funds are seeing a resurgence in demand, logging $2 billion in net inflows last week-the third consecutive week of gains-as cryptocurrency prices recover.

That brings the three-week total to $5.5 billion, nearly reversing the $6 billion in outflows seen earlier this year, according to the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows report from crypto asset manager CoinShares.

The recovery appears driven by rising prices and shifting sentiment following a prolonged period of market hesitation. Year-to-date inflows now stand at $5.6 billion, while total assets under management (AUM) have climbed to $156 billion-the highest level since mid-February.

Bitcoin captured the lion's share of the inflows, attracting $1.8 billion despite recent sell signals. But the rally has also pulled in short-sellers, with bearish positions totaling $6.4 million-the largest such inflows since December.

Ethereum followed with $149 million in new capital, adding to the previous week's $187 million. Solana saw a modest $6 million. However, XRP also had an important role here.

XRP, Tezos Shine Among Altcoin Investment Funds See Inflows

Funds tied to other cryptocurrencies, including XRP and Tezos, drew $10.5 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Given recent filings for additional altcoin exchange-traded fund launches, these figures could grow further, including a recent filing for a BNB ETF from VanEck. XRP also has a pending ETF, which came up shortly after Ripple ended its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Products offering exposure to Solana drew in around $6 million over the past week, while those offering exposure to Sui saw investors allocate around $300,000 into them.

Regionally, the U.S. accounted for the bulk of inflows at $1.9 billion, with more minor but notable contributions from Germany ($47 million), Switzerland ($34 million), and Canada ($20 million). The participation from multiple regions may reflect a global uptick in institutional interest.

Blockchain equities also saw renewed interest, bringing in $15.9 million. Though smaller in scale, these flows suggest some investors seek broader exposure to the crypto ecosystem beyond token-based products.

Equity offerings allow investors to gain exposure not to individual tokens but to the space's growth through acquiring shares of cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, or infrastructure providers, for example.

