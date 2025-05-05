U.S. Medical Glove Company Launches Fully Operational Face Mask Production Unit To Strengthen American Health Security

HARVARD, Ill., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) proudly announces the full-scale launch of its face mask manufacturing unit, a major step in restoring the nation's health and safety supply chain to American soil.

The state-of-the-art facility features six high-speed lines dedicated to producing 3-ply disposable face masks, furthering USMGC's commitment to providing critical medical products that are manufactured in the USA.

"This milestone is another bold step toward ensuring American self-reliance in public health preparedness," said Lucas Muriello, CFO of USMGC. "We are proud to bring critical manufacturing back home and to contribute to the nation's readiness for health challenges today and in the future."

Operational Highlights:



Current production capacity: Over 75 million masks per year under normal operating conditions Surge capability: Scalable to produce over 230 million masks per year in response to national or global emergencies

This expansion not only boosts USMGC's production capacity but also strengthens its long-term goal to create a secure, domestic supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) - from nitrile gloves to face masks - all manufactured in the United States.

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL GLOVE COMPANY

U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) is the first end-to-end American manufacturer of nitrile and polyisoprene gloves, operating a fully domestic supply chain from raw materials to finished products. Having proudly contracted with the federal government, via the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, and partnering with other entities at the state and local level and within the private sector, USMGC's mission is to safeguard and ensure the sustainment our nation's critical PPE needs. For more information, please visit: .

Media Contact:

John Flaherty

(773) 799-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Medical Glove Company

