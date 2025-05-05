US Coast Guard, Federal Partners Conduct Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation At San Juan Port Facility

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - US Coast Guard Sector San Juan and federal partner agencies conducted a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) at one of the cargo container terminals within the Bay of San Juan, Friday.

The effort included the thorough inspection of approximately 105 containers, 40 vehicles and 30 Transportation Worker Identification Credential verifications in the San Juan Port area which yielded negative results for security violations, however, three containers were temporarily detained due to preexisting damage and improper blocking and bracing of the cargo.

“This MASFO is part of the Coast Guard's strategic efforts to ensure the safety and security of containerized cargo shipments within our marine transportation system and is essential to ensure the safe flow of commerce between the continental United States, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other countries in the Caribbean Sea,” said Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Ortega-Pérez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan waterways management division chief.“Our joint agency operations team checked container contents for any undeclared hazardous goods or anomalies which may pose a risk to personnel, port safety, or the environment.”

The MASFO brought together various agencies, including Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Coast Guard Investigative Services (CGIS), Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations (CBP-OFO), Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the US Marshall's Service, the US attorney's office for the District of Puerto Rico, and the Puerto Rico National Guard.

“Port security is a top priority which requires a whole-of-government approach to achieve the highest possible standard,” said Capt. Luis J. Rodríguez, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan and Captain of the Port.“This multiagency effort highlights the collective resolve of all our federal agencies to protect the islands' port infrastructure and critical economic supply chains. Through these efforts and established partnerships, we enhance our collective inspection capabilities and maximize agency-specific resources and expertise that are necessary to identify and respond to a spectrum of potential threats.”

Objectives of the MASFO:

– Elevate Regulatory Inspection Activity: Intensify container inspection efforts in the maritime supply chain to maintain high security and compliance standards and prevent the transportation of materials and goods linked to malign actors or terrorist organizations, including weapons, explosives, or other materials that may be used for malicious purposes.

– Reinforce Cargo Safety and Security: Highlight the importance of secure cargo transportation within a multi-modal port environment.

This MASFO augments routine annual facility compliance inspections conducted by the US Coast Guard. These rigorous inspections underscore the ongoing commitment of the Coast Guard and its partner agencies to uphold the highest standards of safety, security, and environmental compliance at the San Juan and US Virgin Islands seaport areas.

The US Coast Guard Sector San Juan team is comprised of Marine Science Technicians from the prevention department and Maritime Enforcement Specialists from the Sector Boarding Team. The Coast Guard remains dedicated to ensuring the security and operational integrity of the region's maritime activities, reinforcing the strategic importance of the Port of San Juan in promoting regional alliances and trade.

