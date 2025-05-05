MENAFN - Pressat) MESA Contact: Brandy Richardson +1 480-893-6883 ...

MESA International Announces Call for Speakers for 2025 Virtual Event: Smart Manufacturing NOW! People. Planet. Profit.

Chandler, AZ - MESA International is pleased to announce its official Call for Speakers for the highly anticipated 2025 virtual event, Smart Manufacturing NOW! People. Planet. Profit. Technology and Innovation Impacting the World Now , taking place September 22–25, 2025 . This global, fully virtual event will spotlight how advanced technologies and innovative strategies are transforming manufacturing across industries and borders, delivering measurable benefits to people, the planet, and profits alike.

Smart Manufacturing NOW! offers an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, practitioners, and innovators to showcase how emerging solutions, such as AI-powered automation, sustainable production models, and human-centric system designs, are driving real-world change. The event will feature dynamic keynotes, interactive panel discussions, and curated networking sessions designed to inspire and connect participants across the global manufacturing ecosystem.

Call for Speakers Now Open

MESA International invites professionals from all sectors of manufacturing and related fields to submit original presentation proposals that align with the 2025 theme. Submissions should offer insights on how smart manufacturing strategies are delivering integrated solutions that connect technology, operations, and impact.

Presentation Topics May Include:



Case studies on operational technology (OT) and IT integration

Sustainability in manufacturing through green tech and data analytics

Human-centric innovation and workforce enablement

AI and machine learning applications in production environments Smart Manufacturing Model lifecycle connections and outcomes

Speaker Selection Criteria:



Relevance to the event's core theme: People. Planet. Profit. Technology and Innovation Impacting the World Now

Clarity on how the topic connects to MESA's Smart Manufacturing Model lifecycles or enabling technologies

Demonstrated operational or financial outcomes Preference for presentations by Manufacturers/Producers or joint submissions with Vendors/Consultants

Interested speakers are encouraged to review submission guidelines and submit their proposals no later than Friday, May 9, 2025.

Submit your presentation proposal and learn more here.

Join MESA International in shaping the future of global manufacturing. Together, we can drive innovation that matters now.

About MESA International : Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) International has been helping the global manufacturing community use information technology to achieve business results through premier educational and research programs, best practice sharing, and networking since 1992. MESA is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit trade association. The Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA InternationalTM) is a global community of industry thought leaders actively driving business improvement through the effective application of technology and best practices. Visit us at