Smile, Share, Serve: The Everyday Spirituality Of Giving

By Dr. Muhammad Sameer Shafi Siddiqui

The religious traditions and the sacred scriptures have throughout highlighted the importance of charity and benevolent behaviour. Although one who receives is not to be taken as a lesser mortal and one who gives is likewise forbidden to boast about his generosity, yet spiritually or psychologically speaking, the one who gives ontologically reclaims a sort of higher meaning to his existence, thereby not identifying himself with the mere material possessions at his disposal but with something higher.

The possessions may have a limited utilitarian meaning, but identifying oneself to these limited meanings doesn't allow one to come out of a narrow and low-ceiling psyche, consequently making one's life devoid of a higher transcendental meaning, which otherwise is the be-all and end-all of all religious and moral disciplines.

The possessions are worth possessing only if they provide us logistics for a better and joyful life, but if kept with the intent of mere possessiveness, then these might be nothing but the projections of our fears about an uncertain future for which we want to hoard them.

The fear of the need for tomorrow, in fact, inhibits our acts of benevolence for today. When we possess everything today and still nurture the fear of dispossession for tomorrow, it is as if we own a brook brimming with water from which we are drinking constantly and yet are dying for the fear of an unknown thirst.

It is this perpetual fear of tomorrow which thereupon runs through our present and dislocates us from our real centre of consciousness and associates us with the fleeting and transient in place of the eternal.

One who gives munificently, on the contrary, spiritually asserts his belief in an eternal now, where the past is but a trail of the present, and the future too is an upcoming present, and in the final analysis, all serial time and space melting down into an eternal now.

It is this consciousness of eternal now, free from the melancholy of the past and fears of the future, which in the parlance of Sufis may be termed as 'Tawakkul', meaning nurturing trust in the Omnipresent and Omniscient One whose munificence provides irrespective of time and space.

Furthermore, to give means to exist. The sun radiates and illuminates to be the sun. If it doesn't give light and warmth, it ceases to be the sun. The fruit-laden trees fructify only to exist. Our sincere relationships too exist only when we give them our love and warmth. Our children evolve into better men and women when we give them the best of what has been given to us by our parents and teachers. Our feats get accomplished when we give them the blood and sweat of our brow, for to give is to exist.

For giving, we don't even need to be materially wealthy. We don't need to be corporate class leaders to be benevolent. The Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him and his progeny) is believed to have said,“If you pass on a smile at your frowning brother, it is an act of charity. If you remove an obstacle from the roadside, this too is an act of charity.”

Charity, as a matter of fact, is an act of giving just for the sake of giving. It doesn't matter whether we give little or more; what matters is that we must give without any sense of gaining something out of our giving. Even God provides one and all without gaining a thing in return.

One who gives but to take back what has been given by him in the form of establishing a sense of egoistic ascendancy over the recipient or just for a mere show-off, his acts of apparent charity bind him further with the mundane and the transient.

His action or Karma, in the parlance of Bhagavad Gita, binds him to the fruits (karmafal) of his actions, thereby losing the sight of his higher selfhood. Thus, to give for the sake of giving is to live just like God Himself, albeit in a state of perpetual servitude to Him.

In short, a sincere giver does not consider himself to be the giver in the general sense of the word. It is the life and nature, being the traces of God's immanent attributes, which in fact provide everything for everyone.

So far as every act of benevolence is concerned, it is God Himself who gives and provides others through us.

A sincere giver is therefore nothing but a witness to God's own kindness, grace, and munificence, which He bestows upon His servants through him.

The author is a reputed scholar based out of South Kashmir.