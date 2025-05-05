India Weighs Options

Representational Photo

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, has once again brought India to a moment of reckoning. In the weeks since, the mood across the country has been one of grief, anger, and above all, a rising demand for justice. For the government, the ongoing preparations by the armed forces signal not only the readiness to act, but also the necessity to serve justice to the victims and send an unambiguous message to those who sponsor cross-border terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already conveyed his“complete faith” in the operational judgment of the armed forces, granting them the freedom to decide the timing, targets, and mode of response. In the last few days, we have seen critical, behind-closed-doors meetings between PM Modi and the chiefs of the Indian Air Force and Navy, underlining the seriousness with which the government is weighing its options. The Navy's Western Fleet, backed by maritime patrol aircraft, is already out at sea, fully equipped to act the moment executive orders are given. The Air Force, too, has been put on high readiness, while Indian troop redeployments along the border aim to counter any preemptive or retaliatory action by Pakistan.

The government has also made it clear that its response will not be limited to battlefield only. The government's recent temporary halt of water flow through the Baglihar dam on the Chenab River – though within treaty limits – clearly serves as a diplomatic and economic signal to Islamabad. Simultaneously, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are intensively combing 54 routes in and around Pahalgam, hunting down the attackers and their accomplices.

After the Pahalgam attack, the central government confronts a moral imperative. The victims of the Pahalgam attack were ordinary civilians, tourists seeking peace in the beauty of Kashmir. So, the government has to not just act but also seen to be acting against terrorists and their backers. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has echoed the national sentiment by promising a“befitting reply” to those who dare cast an evil eye on India. But, as always, India's quandary in any retaliatory strike on Pakistan has been its possibility of escalation into a war, something that alerts the world given the potential nuclear dimension of the conflict. At the same time, nuclear arms shouldn't act as a safeguard for terrorists. Hence the imperative to act.