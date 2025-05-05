J & K Cabinet Resends Business Rules To LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Monday resubmitted the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing his earlier query on whether the rules were framed in accordance with prescribed procedures, officials said.
Sources familiar with the development said the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, returned the proposal without any modifications, seeking Sinha's final approval.
This marked the first Cabinet meeting since the government resumed functioning from Srinagar, the Union Territory's summer capital.
Officials said the Cabinet carefully considered the lieutenant governor's query regarding the procedural adherence in framing the TBR. After deliberation, the Cabinet concluded that the concerns raised lacked merit and decided to resend the document in its original form. It conveyed to the LG's office that due process had been followed in drafting the rules.
The development reflects a possible divergence of views between the elected government and the lieutenant governor's office over the administrative framework.
The TBR lays down the operational protocols that define how the elected government and the lieutenant governor's office carry out their respective functions.
One of the key points of contention in the Union Territory remains the posting of All India Services officers by the LG-led administration to roles traditionally held by Jammu and Kashmir administrative cadre officers.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the lieutenant governor oversees All India Services officers, while the UT government is responsible for officers from the erstwhile state's administrative services.
