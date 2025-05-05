403
Blumetric, Keg, Aura At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> BluMetric Environmental Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 Monday. BluMetric today announced that it has received a notice to proceed for production of its Mission Ready Water systems under the previously announced Rheinmetall Canada contract for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $18.03 Monday. Keg Royalties announced that it has entered into a letter of intent pursuant to which one or more affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited would acquire all of the issued and outstanding units of the Fund other than those Units already owned by Fairfax (including any Units issuable in respect of securities exchangeable into Units at a purchase price of $18.60 per Unit, payable in cash.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.08 Monday. Aura is expected to report $0.5 for Q1 2025.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.42 Monday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.21 Monday. No news stories today.
Critical One Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $17.79 Monday. No news stories today.
Forte Minerals Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.67 Monday. No news stories today.
GFL Environmental Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.51 Monday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 66 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $226.76 Monday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.30 Monday. No news stories today.
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Monday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.43 Monday. No news stories today.
NervGen Pharma Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.45 Monday. No news stories today.
NOA Lithium Brines Inc (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.39 Monday. No news stories today.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Lion Rock Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $162.82 Monday. No news stories today.
Lion Rock Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Vista Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.38 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Zentek Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 Wednesday. No news stories today.
