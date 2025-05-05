Lady Gaga Breaks Madonna's Record In Rio

Lady Gaga's free concert at Brazil's iconic Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro has officially become one of the largest live music events in history. According to organizers, the spectacle attracted over 2.1 million attendees, surpassing the previous record held by Madonna, whose 2023 performance at the same venue drew 1.6 million fans, Azernews reports.

The pop icon also edged out the legendary Rolling Stones, who gathered around 2 million people during their free concert on Copacabana on February 18, 2006. However, Gaga still falls short of the all-time record set by Rod Stewart, whose New Year's Eve show in 1994 drew an estimated 4.5 million people - a number that remains unmatched.

Despite this, Lady Gaga's electrifying performance, complete with global hits like Poker Face and Bloody Mary, solidified her place among the most influential live performers of the modern era.

The excitement began well before the concert started. Fans began claiming spots on the beach from dawn, with many camping overnight. A select few were treated to a surprise: Gaga held an impromptu rehearsal on the beach the night before, delighting onlookers with a brief performance and heartfelt greetings. She thanked fans for their years of loyalty, marking an emotional return to Brazil - her first performance in the country since 2012.

In the days leading up to the show, Rio was flooded with fans from around the world. Many arrived dressed in elaborate outfits inspired by Gaga's iconic music videos such as Born This Way, Bad Romance, and Poker Face, turning the beachfront into a colorful, living tribute to her legacy.

The setlist closely mirrored her recent Coachella performance and served as part of the global promotional rollout for her much-anticipated sixth solo album, "Mayhem." The concert also kicked off the beginning of what promises to be a massive world tour, further fueling anticipation among her global fanbase.

As the sun set over Rio and Gaga took the stage in a dazzling costume, Copacabana transformed into a sea of flashing lights, singing voices, and shared emotion - a testament not only to her star power, but to the unifying energy of music on a truly historic scale.