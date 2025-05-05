Scholz Thanks Zelensky For Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up his term in office, he had a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky this afternoon.

This was reported to journalists by Federal Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, Ukrinform reports.

Scholz thanked President Zelensky for the“close and trusting cooperation”. He highly appreciated his leadership and emphasized the courage, bravery, and determination of the Ukrainian President and Ukrainian people against Russian aggression. The Federal Chancellor was able to get a personal impression of this during his two visits to Kyiv amid the war in June 2022 and December 2024, the spokesman noted.

MFAin row with U.S. diplomacy over AfD's“extremist” label

Scholz and Zelensky exchanged views on the latest developments and ways to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. The Chancellor stressed that the Ukrainian President's willingness to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire demonstrates that no one wants peace more than Ukraine. The Russian president must finally respond to this, stop his cynical delaying tactics, and end his ruthless war campaign.

Scholz reaffirmed Germany's unwavering and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. He stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in close coordination with European and international partners for as long as it takes.

It was also noted that the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its consequences had affected the Chancellor's term in office like almost no other event.

As a reminder, the election of a new Chancellor is scheduled for May 6. Then Olaf Scholz will have to hand over the reins to the newly elected head of government, who will likely be Friedrich Merz.