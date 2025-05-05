Ukraine's Forces Hit Russian Drone Control Point In Kursk Region
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the base hosted crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones. As a result of the strike, up to 20 soldiers were eliminated and their equipment was destroyed.
"The brave pilots of the Air Force and all the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically reduce the aggressor state's ability to wage a war of aggression," the General Staff emphasized.Read also: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault conducted using civilian vehicles in Siversk sector
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Bakhmut area, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the Air Force engaged the command post of Russia's 6th motorized rifle division.
Illustrative photo
