GC AVTODOM Received 6 Good Place 2025 Awards From Yandex.Maps Service
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Yandex Company summed up the results of the Good Place rating in April 2025. 3 service centers, 2 dealerships and 1 detailing center of the AVTODOM Group in Moscow and St. Petersburg received the award for 2025 based on the rating results.
This award based on user ratings and reviews, the total rating of which must be at least 4.5 points. 2 dealerships, 1 detailing center and 3 service centers in Mos cow and St. Petersburg received awards this year.
Locations that received the award:
.AVTODOM Audi Varshavka – dealership center
.HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok – dealership center
.AVTODOM Service Varshavka – service center
.AVTODOM Porsche Center Leninsky Service – service center
.AVTODOM Repair Center Altufievo – service center
.AVTODOM Detailing Startovaya – detailing center
AVTODOM Group of Companies maintains an impeccable reputation thanks to high-quality service and competent specialists for many years. The main priority for each location is a positive customer experience.
“AVTODOM Group of Companies has been providing a high level of services for cars of various premium brands for over 30 years. The main priority of any dealership and service center is high-quality service and an individual approach to the client. AVTODOM will undoubtedly continue to develop in this direction and will strive to maintain a high bar. We congratulate our colleagues and thank the clients who appreciated the quality of the services provided”, – the press service of AVTODOM Group of Companies commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
