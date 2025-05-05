403
United Hindu Front Organizes Protest March In Chandni Chowk, Burns Pakistani Flags
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The United Hindu Front today organized a massive protest march in Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, with hundreds of patriotic Hindus participating. The march was held in protest against the recent Pahalgam attack, which the organization described as a direct assault on the faith and identity of the Hindu community. The march was led by Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal, International Working President and National President of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena. Addressing the gathering, he said,“The Hindu community will no longer tolerate injustice and the politics of appeasement. We will peacefully, yet firmly, protect our culture, traditions, and rights. This march is a warning to those who repeatedly hurt Hindu sentiments.”
During the march, protestors carried placards and banners, raised slogans, and demanded immediate action from the central government. The United Hindu Front warned that if swift and strict measures are not taken, the agitation will be expanded further.
Shri Goyal said,“Terrorism is a cancer that has wounded the soul of our nation. Those forces trying to divide the country should no longer test our patience. This burning of the flag is not just symbolic-it is a warning. The Hindu society is now awakened!” On this occasion, a symbolic flag representing the "cancer of terrorism" was burnt as a strong expression of outrage. The protest was organized by the United Hindu Front's National Secretary, Shri Ishwar Chaudhary.
Protesters raised powerful slogans such as“Down with Terrorism,”“Traitors Will Not Be Spared,”“Stop Anti-Hindu Mentality,” and“No More Tolerance, It's Time for Resistance – Now We Will Strike Pakistan Directly.”
Shri Goyal further said that while the entire Congress party has made it clear that they stand with Prime Minister Modi and that Pakistan should be given a strong response, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Madani have stated that there should be no attack on Pakistan. Shri Goyal demanded that the central government file a sedition case against both Siddaramaiah and Arshad Madani and take action against them immediately. He also called for the dismissal of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka and the imposition of President's Rule in the state.
On this occasion, several leaders and activists including Avadh Kumar, Mikka, Sachin, Dhakad Kumar, Rohit Chaudhary, Ram Kumar Arya, Vinay Sharma, Shankar Lal Agarwal, Bharat Sharma, Deepak Rawat, Sudhanshu Jha, Dinesh Gupta, Shrikant Yadav, and Ram Chandra were present.
