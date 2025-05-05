403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Beat Saudi Arabia 31-22 In 10Th Arab Men's Handball Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Qatar's team defeated on Monday their Saudi rivals 31-22, as part of Group B in the 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup currently held at Sheikh Saad Abdullah Complex in Kuwait.
The game in the first half was mostly balanced between the two teams due to their robust defense, ending 16-12 in favor of Qatar.
In the second half, Qatari players managed to apparently broaden difference, getting their first win at the end of the game. Qatar's goalie Ahmad Magdi was the game's best player.
Meanwhile, Bahrain could beat Iraq 28-26 in the Group A of the same competition, which features the Kuwait-Morocco match in the Group C later in the day. (end)
hms
The game in the first half was mostly balanced between the two teams due to their robust defense, ending 16-12 in favor of Qatar.
In the second half, Qatari players managed to apparently broaden difference, getting their first win at the end of the game. Qatar's goalie Ahmad Magdi was the game's best player.
Meanwhile, Bahrain could beat Iraq 28-26 in the Group A of the same competition, which features the Kuwait-Morocco match in the Group C later in the day. (end)
hms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment